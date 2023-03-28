Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
2023-03-28
118.72 EUR   -0.30%
Air taxi firm Lilium says in funding talks, defends battery design
RE
10:40aAirbus reports share buybacks for week starting 20 March 2023
AQ
09:58aAirbus Wins NATO Order for Multi-Role Tanker Transport Aircraft
MT
Air taxi firm Lilium says in funding talks, defends battery design

03/28/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A handout picture from Munich flying taxi startup Lilium shows its five-seater prototype

PARIS (Reuters) - German air taxi developer Lilium said on Tuesday it was in "active and constructive" discussions for new funding as it ramps up battery-cell production.

In a shareholder letter, the company also defended battery technology which has come under scrutiny because of the extra power required compared to other eVTOL projects.

"...independent tests have shown that our cell technology is on track to deliver the energy, power and charging cycles we require," it said.

Lilium is competing in a crowded market for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, hoping to replace road trips or short hops by aircraft or helicopters.

It plans a cruise speed of 250 km or 155 miles per hour and says its system of tilting electric turbofans embedded in the wings will be quieter than open rotors from rivals.

But the challenge of securing certification and funding innovations such as batteries weigh heavily on the new sector. Lilium shares have plunged some 89% since the start of 2022.

In November, Lilium raised $119 million from existing and new shareholders and partners such as Honeywell. At the end of 2022 it had liquidity of 206 million euros.

Headed by former Airbus executive Klaus Roewe, Lilium is initially targeting contracts with large corporations and private individuals. It says it has 640 potential orders.

In a recent interview at Oberpfaffenhofen industrial airport outside Munich, once used to sustain the Berlin Airlift and now dotted with research labs and abandoned Cold War testing hangars, Roewe defended the unusual hinged-engine design.

"I think what is different in Lilium, compared to others, is that we haven't only taken something that more or less existed like a big drone or helicopter type of design," he said.

"You can make your engine become a lifting device, not only a fast device. If somebody said how do you design an unconstrained aircraft, it would look like that. Nothing else moves and it's all in the software."

That, he said, makes Lilium's concept closer to the uncluttered design of a Tesla than a helicopter. Lilium is also aiming for longer regional routes than urban air taxis.

"Complexity should not be in the physical parts but should always be in the software part, because that's the one you can change the fastest," he said.

Critics say the more radical design may be harder and take longer to certify than other eVTOL models.

Updated research from two academics who had previously questioned Lilium's battery plans suggests the design is "in the realm of possibility" but could face challenges in execution, industry publication The Air Current reported last November.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Tim Hepher


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.30% 118.72 Real-time Quote.7.26%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.04% 187.92 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
LILIUM N.V. 5.18% 0.7071 Delayed Quote.-37.97%
TESLA, INC. -1.37% 189.19 Delayed Quote.53.59%
Financials
Sales 2023 64 301 M 69 718 M 69 718 M
Net income 2023 4 487 M 4 865 M 4 865 M
Net cash 2023 11 573 M 12 548 M 12 548 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 1,76%
Capitalization 93 499 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 118,72 €
Average target price 144,53 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE7.26%101 113
BOEING3.70%120 177
DASSAULT AVIATION15.04%16 327
TEXTRON INC.-4.32%13 996
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED18.80%4 096
AVICOPTER PLC-6.72%3 817
