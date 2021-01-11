Log in
AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

01/11/2021 | 05:41am EST
Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd is not looking to switch aircraft supplier despite cancelling orders from Airbus last month, its chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said.

Fernandes initially declined to comment when asked on a panel at the Reuters Next conference if the airline he founded would switch to Boeing, but then said that the airline and Airbus "love each other".

"We love each other. Between us and Airbus, we've lots of ups and downs like any relationship but we're joined at the hip," he said.

Airbus said last week it had cancelled a deal with AirAsia Group's long-haul affiliate AirAsia X, including for 10 A350 wide-body jets worth $3.2 billion at list prices. It still has more than 108 other orders from the financially troubled carrier.

AirAsia Group, together with AirAsia X, is one of Airbus' largest customers and also purchases exclusively from them.

The planemaker last month challenged AirAsia X's debt restructuring scheme, saying it stood to lose more than $5 billion worth of orders if the scheme went through.

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here http://www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

(Reporting by Liz Lee, editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP -5.73% 0.74 End-of-day quote.-16.38%
AIRASIA X -7.14% 0.065 End-of-day quote.-13.33%
AIRBUS SE 0.71% 90.66 Real-time Quote.0.36%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.32% 209.9 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 201 M 56 226 M 56 226 M
Net income 2020 -1 565 M -1 905 M -1 905 M
Net cash 2020 1 029 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,3x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 70 571 M 86 421 M 85 885 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE0.36%86 421
THE BOEING COMPANY-1.94%118 495
TEXTRON INC.0.19%11 082
DASSAULT AVIATION-1.17%9 027
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.17.12%7 698
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED29.21%6 483
