  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-06-14 am EDT
96.36 EUR   -1.19%
06/15AirAsia X to add new long-haul routes including London as demand rebounds
RE
06/14European official raises alarm about Russia flying Western-made airplanes
RE
06/14Europe regulator sees no safety concern in A350 paint dispute
RE
AirAsia X to add new long-haul routes including London as demand rebounds

06/15/2022 | 12:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: File photo of an AirAsia X Airbus passenger jet arriving at Orly airport near Paris

(Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia X Bhd said on Wednesday that the airline would add new long-haul routes from Kuala Lumpur to London, Dubai and Istanbul this year to take advantage of rising demand as travel restrictions are lifted.

The airline, which is operating six Airbus A330 jets, hopes to have 15 planes in service by the end of the year, AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail told reporters.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD -3.25% 0.595 End-of-day quote.-24.68%
AIRASIA X BERHAD -1.82% 0.54 End-of-day quote.-16.92%
AIRBUS SE -1.19% 96.36 Real-time Quote.-14.24%
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 59 823 M 62 329 M 62 329 M
Net income 2022 4 140 M 4 314 M 4 314 M
Net cash 2022 8 462 M 8 816 M 8 816 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 75 870 M 79 047 M 79 047 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 96,36 €
Average target price 150,53 €
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-14.24%80 091
THE BOEING COMPANY-36.92%68 547
DASSAULT AVIATION63.79%13 500
TEXTRON INC.-18.47%12 906
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.41%4 214
AVICOPTER PLC-49.86%3 650