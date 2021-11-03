Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AirAsia interested in potential Airbus A321neo freighter - exec

11/03/2021 | 04:36am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thai airline industry hopeful for country's Nov. 1 reopening

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd is in talks with Airbus SE about its interest in the manufacturer developing a new factory-built freighter version of the A321neo passenger plane, the head of its cargo arm said on Wednesday.

AirAsia would seek to convert some of its 362 orders for the passenger version of the A321neo narrowbody to a dedicated freighter, said Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of AirAsia cargo division Teleport.

"For a lot of the markets that we need to reach both in range but also in capacity, it's a great product," he told reporters of the potential freighter. "Would we be the launch customer? I don't know. We'll see."

Airbus did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Industry website Leeham News in August reported Airbus was in talks with customers about a new build freighter version of the A321neo but no decision has been announced.

Airbus in July announced plans for a freighter version of its A350 widebody jet, in a challenge to Boeing Co's longstanding dominance of the market for dedicated cargo planes.

In the narrowbody market, older versions of the A321 and 737 passenger planes are being converted into freighters but there is no new-build freighter plane on offer.

Teleport on Wednesday launched its first 737-800 freighter to be based in Bangkok. It plans to grow the fleet to six planes by 2023, Teleport Chief Operating Officer Adrian Loretz said.

Teleport is in talks with investors to raise $50 million to $100 million by the end of the year and would look to list as a separate company in three years, Chareonwongsak said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; additional reporting and writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

By Liz Lee


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:58aAirasia exec says in talks with airbus about interest in potential a321neo freighter
RE
11/02Air Canada revenue beats on border reopening, travel rebound
RE
11/01FTSE 100 Closes Up on Positive Momentum, Easing Supply Crunch Fears
DJ
11/01Emirates strips its first ever A380 for furniture, memorabilia
RE
11/01Jazeera Airways Poised to Strike Deal With Airbus for Fleet Expansion
MT
11/01Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in talks with Airbus, Boeing for 30-jet order
RE
11/01FTSE Rises, Sterling Falls on Caution Before BOE Rate Decision
DJ
11/01Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in talks with Airbus, Boeing for 30-jet order
RE
11/01AIRBUS : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
11/01AerCap Closes GE Capital Aviation Services Acquisition
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 450 M 60 752 M 44 573 M
Net income 2021 3 101 M 3 592 M 2 636 M
Net cash 2021 6 094 M 7 059 M 5 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 86 672 M 100 B 73 655 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 110,30 €
Average target price 140,32 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE22.86%100 396
THE BOEING COMPANY-3.28%126 108
TEXTRON INC.52.80%16 444
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.36.33%9 315
DASSAULT AVIATION SA1.17%8 748
AVICOPTER PLC2.85%5 843