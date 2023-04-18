Airbus : 2022 Airbus SE Annual Report

We pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world
In 2022, we made progress on objectives that support our purpose to pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world.
We focused on navigating a complex operating environment while at the same time moving forward with our priorities. This included the development of new products, improving our industrial set-up and securing contracts that help nations protect their values, citizens and sovereignty.
It was a year of progressing with purpose.
Contents
02
Airbus SE at a glance
15
Airbus
04
Chairman's message
16
Airbus Helicopters
06
CEO interview
17
Airbus Defence and Space
08
Purpose in action
18
CFO interview
12
Strategy
20
Share information
13 Sustainability
Where applicable, 'Airbus' refers to commercial aircraft and the integrated functions while 'the Company' refers to Airbus SE together with its subsidiaries.
Rounding
Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Airbus/ Annual Report - Overview 2022
Overview/ Airbus SE at a glance
2022
The year saw many significant events across the Company. These included contract signings and programme milestones as well as progress on decarbonisation.
Financial
Non-Financial(2)
Revenues (€ million)
Energy consumption (GWh)
58,763
2,594
(2021: 52,149)
(From stationary sources and electricity)
02
EBIT Adjusted (€ million)
5,627
(2021: 4,865)
EBIT Reported (€ million)
5,325
(2021: 5,342)
CO2e Scope 1 & 2 emissions (ktons)
762
(CO2 equivalent)
Total employee training (millions of hours)
1.79
(1 Oct. 2021 to 30 Sept. 2022)
Safeguarding future security in Europe
Key defence contracts were signed with governments and between industry partners that will help safeguard Europe's long-term security and its strategic autonomy. These included Demonstrator Phase 1B of the Future Combat Air System programme (pictured), the Eurodrone global contract and Spain's order for 20 latest-generation Eurofighter jets.
Reported earnings per share (1)(€)
Ethics & Compliance e-learning sessions
5.40
290,178
(2021: 5.36)
(1 Oct. 2021 to 30 Sept. 2022)
Order intake (€ million)
Number of employees
82,521
134,267
(2021: 62,007)
(End 2021: 126,495)
FY2022 average number of shares 787,080,579 compared to 785,326,074 in FY2021.
For further information see the Non-Financial Information section of the Universal Registration Document 2022.
A321XLR flight testing gets underway
The A321XLR flew for the first time, with three prototype aircraft involved in the flight testing campaign by the end of the year. It will provide operators with longer range for single-aisle commercial aircraft and offer lower fuel consumption per seat compared to previous- generation aircraft.
Airbus/ Annual Report - Overview 2022
Overview/ Airbus SE at a glance
03
Summit showcases international cooperation The Airbus Summit 2022 brought together business leaders, partners and industry experts to evaluate progress on sustainability in the field of aviation. Panel events focusing on decarbonisation, disruptive technologies and hydrogen sat alongside discussions on the need for robust European defence and security and what's next in Space (pictured, featuring Airbus employee andESA-selectedastronaut Pablo Álvarez Fernández).
Airshows highlight industry's recovery and priorities
Against a backdrop of rising passenger traffic, the aerospace industry reconnected at the Farnborough Airshow for the first time since the COVID pandemic. The UK event (pictured) was also an opportunity for Airbus to display products and showcase its ambition to decarbonise. The ILA Berlin Air Show took place for the first time since 2018, including a strong focus on defence.
New outsize transport service launched
Airbus launched a new transport service for outsized freight based on the BelugaST and aimed at customers worldwide. The BelugaST fleet is progressively being made available as the larger BelugaXLs increasingly serve Airbus' own internal transport requirements.
An Airbus Eurostar Neo satellite being delivered to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (pictured) shows the aircraft's capability.
Further progress for the H160 helicopter The innovativetwin-enginedH160 helicopter entered into service, representing a key landmark for the programme. Showing itsmulti-rolecapability, an H160 started operating in Japan as an 'eye in the sky' for television stations while the first ever ACH160 variant was delivered in Brazil. Meanwhile, the French Navy received its first H160 for search and rescue missions (pictured).
External revenue split
19%
Airbus
Airbus Helicopters
Airbus Defence
€ 58.8bn
and Space
11%
(2021: € 52.1bn)
69%
Order book in value by region
5% 6%
Europe
Asia Paciﬁc
8%
31%
North America
€ 449bn
Middle East
22% (2021: € 398bn)
Latin America
29%
Other
Airbus/ Annual Report - Overview 2022
Overview/ Chairman's message
04
focusedStaying
in uncertain times
René Obermann
Chairman of the Board
René Obermann outlines the Company's operating environment and performance in 2022. He also highlights the Board's activities and resolutions at the 2023 AGM.
Dear Shareholders, dear Stakeholders,
2022 proved to be a year of considerable geopolitical and economic uncertainty. In my remarks last year, I referenced what was then an emerging crisis on Europe's eastern borders. Regrettably, the conflict continues, demonstrating the fragility of global peace and underscoring the need for a renewed focus on defence as a prerequisite for sustainability and prosperity.
2022 Dividend (€ per share)
1.80
To be proposed to the 2023 AGM
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a wake-up call for Europe. It has not only highlighted the essential role that defence plays in society but also how European nations need to work closely together and achieve even higher levels of strategic autonomy in this critical area. They have to remain strong and reliable partner countries within NATO and for other allies. Close cooperation is also required to ensure that Europe remains competitive in the rapidly evolving Space sector.
Reflecting on the year for our industry, the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic, combined with the war in Ukraine, led to global disruption and underscored the need to ensure a robust supply chain, not overly dependent on any single source. Soaring energy prices and inflation impacted the global economy and forced central banks to raise interest rates sharply. This all led to stark increases in the cost of living for people around the world. Heightened geopolitical tensions outside of Europe also compounded the complex operating
environment. Nevertheless, passenger traffic continued to recover globally, demonstrating the vital role air travel plays in connecting people and driving international trade.
At Airbus, commercial aircraft deliveries increased year-on-year, although fewer aircraft were delivered than originally targeted amid the difficult operating environment. In a promising development, some important defence contracts were signed that will safeguard EU nations' sovereignty over the coming decades, including the next phase of the Future Combat Air System. Meanwhile, the helicopters business had another successful year with higher deliveries. Overall, the Company reported increased revenues, free cash flow and EBIT Adjusted.
Against this backdrop, the Board and its Committees met frequently during 2022. There were dedicated sessions to discuss topics of note, including the defence strategy, safety and cybersecurity. The Board also closely monitored developments in various legal proceedings and together with the Audit Committee supported management as it adjusted the 2022 guidance during the year. The Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee supported the search for a new Chief Financial Officer and new non-executive directors.
Recruiting people with key skills and retaining them - particularly in emerging technologies and cybersecurity - was a topic that we revisited several times. Airbus recognises the power of diversity, which drives creativity, innovation and problem solving, and continues to strive to be a competitive employer. Attracting the best talent will be of great importance in the years to come.
Sustainability was a key theme that continued to resonate for the Board, specifically at meetings of the Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Committee. Important topics such as Ethics and Compliance, our decarbonisation agenda, Human Rights and Inclusion and Diversity were frequently addressed at the highest level. Airbus is dedicated to leading the journey towards sustainable aerospace and coalescing a supportive ecosystem that embraces alternative fuels and enables disruptive technologies. We can't do this alone. The right frameworks and incentives at a government level will be needed to improve both appetite and capacity for sustainable aviation fuel. However, the direction of travel
is clear: at the ICAO 41st Assembly, Member States achieved an historic alignment with aviation industry bodies such as IATA and ATAG, adopting the long-term aspirational goal to reach 'net-zero carbon emissions by 2050'.