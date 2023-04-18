Airbus : 2022 Airbus SE Annual Report

René Obermann Chairman of the Board René Obermann outlines the Company's operating environment and performance in 2022. He also highlights the Board's activities and resolutions at the 2023 AGM. Dear Shareholders, dear Stakeholders, 2022 proved to be a year of considerable geopolitical and economic uncertainty. In my remarks last year, I referenced what was then an emerging crisis on Europe's eastern borders. Regrettably, the conflict continues, demonstrating the fragility of global peace and underscoring the need for a renewed focus on defence as a prerequisite for sustainability and prosperity. 2022 Dividend (€ per share) 1.80 To be proposed to the 2023 AGM

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a wake-up call for Europe. It has not only highlighted the essential role that defence plays in society but also how European nations need to work closely together and achieve even higher levels of strategic autonomy in this critical area. They have to remain strong and reliable partner countries within NATO and for other allies. Close cooperation is also required to ensure that Europe remains competitive in the rapidly evolving Space sector. Reflecting on the year for our industry, the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic, combined with the war in Ukraine, led to global disruption and underscored the need to ensure a robust supply chain, not overly dependent on any single source. Soaring energy prices and inflation impacted the global economy and forced central banks to raise interest rates sharply. This all led to stark increases in the cost of living for people around the world. Heightened geopolitical tensions outside of Europe also compounded the complex operating

environment. Nevertheless, passenger traffic continued to recover globally, demonstrating the vital role air travel plays in connecting people and driving international trade. At Airbus, commercial aircraft deliveries increased year-on-year, although fewer aircraft were delivered than originally targeted amid the difficult operating environment. In a promising development, some important defence contracts were signed that will safeguard EU nations' sovereignty over the coming decades, including the next phase of the Future Combat Air System. Meanwhile, the helicopters business had another successful year with higher deliveries. Overall, the Company reported increased revenues, free cash flow and EBIT Adjusted. Against this backdrop, the Board and its Committees met frequently during 2022. There were dedicated sessions to discuss topics of note, including the defence strategy, safety and cybersecurity. The Board also closely monitored developments in various legal proceedings and together with the Audit Committee supported management as it adjusted the 2022 guidance during the year. The Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee supported the search for a new Chief Financial Officer and new non-executive directors.