Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter wins orders across the world

10/08/2020 | 08:50am EDT

Marignane, 8 October 2020 - Customers on three continents have signed firm contracts for the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter since its launch earlier this year.

The helicopter, one of the most distinctive sights in the skies, will enter service in Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific over the coming months.

Launched in January, the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is a stylish special version of the ACH130 featuring a range of interior and exterior designs created by Aston Martin to delight helicopter owners who appreciate the thrill of piloting and the pleasure of driving luxury sports cars.

The first example of this exceptional model in Asia Pacific has been ordered by an existing Airbus customer in New Zealand. It will be used privately as well as on VIP charter operations.

In Latin America the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition has just entered service with an undisclosed VIP customer in Guatemala.

Most recently another undisclosed private customer in Canada has ordered the third example which will be completed by skilled craftsmen and women in the UK, where Airbus manages and engineers this Edition, and finally delivered from the Airbus Customer Centre in Fort Erie, Canada.

The aeronautical designers at Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) and the automotive designers at Aston Martin worked closely together for over a year, marrying ACH's key values of excellence, quality and service with Aston Martin's commitment to beauty, handcrafting and automotive art to bring a new level of aesthetics and rigorous attention to detail to the single-engine helicopter market.

Frédéric Lemos, Head of ACH, said: 'We are delighted with the market reaction to this superb new helicopter. These orders across the world, clearly demonstrate the excitement generated by our collaboration with Aston Martin.'

#ACH130 #AstonMartin #AirbusCorporateHelicopters #ACH

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 12:49:07 UTC
