  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Airbus : After a successful delivery review meeting (DRB-Delivery Review Board) with the Italian customer AVIO, Airbus ...

07/27/2021 | 11:13pm EDT
Airbus delivers CLIP dispenser to launch CERES mission

Successful delivery review paves the way for the start of the launch campaign

Around 150 payload separation systems supplied by Airbus in Spain with 100% success rate

@AirbusSpace @CNES #DGA @AVIO #CERES #SpaceMatters

Madrid, 27 July, 2021 - After a successful delivery review meeting (DRB-Delivery Review Board) with the Italian customer AVIO, Airbus Defence and Space is finalising preparations for shipment of the dispenser for the French reconnaissance satellite mission CERES to the Kourou launch base. This structure maintains the three CERES satellites in the VEGA launcher and releases them once they have reached the desired orbital position. The launch is scheduled for mid-October this year from the European spaceport in French Guiana.

Dispensers are structures that facilitate the launch of two or more satellites into orbit in a single launch.

Weighing just 200kg, the specially adapted CLIP dispenser, will carry the three 500kg satellites. The carbon fibre composite structure is based on a truncated cone with a height of 1.46m and a three-winged upper platform with gussets to install the satellites. Its lightweight design optimises the use of the available volume inside the launcher fairing. Each satellite is anchored with four hold-down and release systems that are actuated at precisely the right moment to inject the satellites into orbit.

The Airbus site in Madrid-Barajas is specialised in the manufacture of these types of structures with substantial experience in separation systems and carbon fibre technology. Separation systems are critical elements that cannot incorporate redundancy; they are single point failure elements and must work once activated. The success of the mission depends on their correct operation. To date, around 150 payload separation systems have been supplied by Airbus in Spain with a 100% success rate.

CERES is the first fully-fledged Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) space system in Europe. The CERES contract was awarded by DGA (Direction Générale de l'Armement), together with CNES (French National Centre for Space Studies), to Airbus Defence and Space as prime contractor. CERES will provide the French armed forces with a high performance end-to-end operational system, including a User Ground Segment, a Ground Control Segment and three identical, simultaneously-launched satellites. CERES builds on the achievements of the early technological programmes ESSAIM and ELISA, also primed by Airbus.

CLIP dispenser with satellite mock-ups - Copyright Airbus

Newsroom

Contacts for the media

Ralph HEINRICH

Airbus Defence and Space +49 (0)171 30 49 751 ralph.heinrich@airbus.com

Jeremy CLOSE

Airbus Defence and Space +44 776 653 6572 jeremy.close@airbus.com

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 03:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
