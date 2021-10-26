Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus, Air Liquide and ispace Europe launch EURO2MOON, a non-profit European platform to explore future uses of natural lunar resources

10/26/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC) announces its intention to join this organization as the first non-founding member

Dubai, 26 October 2021 - In a contex of increased momentum around space exploration, Airbus Defence and Space, Air Liquide and ispace Europe have announced the joint creation of EURO2MOON.

This non-profit organisation will be dedicated to promoting a better use of lunar natural resources, while accelerating the cis-lunar economy and federating industrial efforts across Europe.

Bringing in complementary expertise from public and private partners, EURO2MOON will focus on topics related to the exploration of the lunar surface and the utilization of its resources in a commercial and sustainable way. Topics to be addressed will also include long duration transport, life support, energy needs for scientific and commercial applications.

EURO2MOON aims to position the European industry as a leader of the rising cis-lunar economy, creating a strong industrial ecosystem based on an ambitious "In Situ Resources Utilisation" (ISRU) vision.

The objective is to create a platform of exchange in order to build a common industrial vision and promote it among the European industrial and institutional ecosystems, including recommendations on global roadmaps, demonstration concepts and commercial programs.

The association is based in Luxembourg and is open to industrial partners as well as research organisations interested in the development of technologies or services that can benefit lunar resources management. Any company which has their headquarters or key activities in the European Union or a member state of the European Space Agency is eligible to join.

The European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC) has become the first non-founding member of the EURO2MOON organization, and Jean Jacques Dordain, former ESA Director General (2003-2015), has become the first honorary member.

"The Moon will present enormous opportunities over the coming decades both scientifically and economically. By uniting our efforts in Europe we can harness our skills and expertise to bring maximum benefits for everyone on Earth," said Andreas Hammer, Head of Space Exploration at Airbus.

@AirLiquideGroup @AirbusSpace @ispace_inc @ESRIC_lu #SpaceResources #Innovation #Moon #NextSpace

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
01:26pBreeze Airways unveils first of 80 Airbus A220s on order
PU
01:26pAirbus, Air Liquide and ispace Europe launch EURO2MOON, a non-profit European platform ..
PU
12:00pGE backs 'near-term' jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO
RE
10:45aAirbus hits back at engine maker as production row lingers
RE
08:16aIn a contex of increased momentum around space exploration, Airbus Defence and Space, A..
PU
07:25aRaytheon raises profit forecast on commercial aero demand
RE
05:06aUNOOSA and Airbus pick African team to fly “free” climate monitoring payloa..
PU
05:06aThe United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and Airbus Defence and Space..
PU
12:59aAIRBUS : Executive Assures Demand For Jets Secured Amid Overproduction Concerns
MT
10/25AIRBUS : executive says output goal based on jet deals
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 710 M 61 070 M 61 070 M
Net income 2021 2 778 M 3 219 M 3 219 M
Net cash 2021 5 850 M 6 778 M 6 778 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 84 927 M 98 627 M 98 397 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 108,08 €
Average target price 139,61 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE20.38%98 627
THE BOEING COMPANY-0.51%124 774
TEXTRON INC.54.40%16 644
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.26.72%8 776
DASSAULT AVIATION SA0.00%8 664
AVICOPTER PLC-6.51%5 412