Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:11:34 2023-06-19 am EDT
132.06 EUR   +0.67%
10:03aAirbus : India's IndiGo places record order for 500 A320 Family aircraft
PU
10:01aAirbus : Air Mauritius confirms order for three A350 aircraft
PU
09:50aAirbus Gets 30 A320neo Orders From Saudi Arabia's Flynas
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : Air Mauritius confirms order for three A350 aircraft

06/19/2023 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Air Mauritius confirms order for three A350 aircraft

#Airbus #AirMauritius #A350 #ParisAirShow

Paris, 19 June 2023 - Air Mauritius has confirmed an order for three A350 aircraft to expand its network in Europe and South Asia.

The three latest generation aircraft will bring Air Mauritius' A350 fleet to a total of seven. The airline already operates four A350 and four A330 Airbus aircraft.

"Air Mauritius is proud to renew its confidence in Airbus and its products, continuing a three-decade long partnership. The additional A350-900 aircraft will help us strengthen our European network and secure further growth in other markets. We are looking forward to achieving our ambition objectives together with Airbus," said Mr Kresimir Kucko, CEO of Air Mauritius.

"We compliment Air Mauritius on putting the A350 at the heart of its long-haul fleet modernisation programme. With greater range capability, better economics, passenger capacity and comfort, the A350 is the perfect platform to connect the beautiful island of Mauritius to the world," said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus.

The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient widebody aircraft and the long range leader in the 300-410 seater category. The A350 offers the longest range capability of any commercial airliner Family in production today with a range of up to 9,700nm non-stop.

The A350's clean sheet design includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort. Its new generation engines and use of lightweight materials make it the most fuel efficient large widebody aircraft. The A350 is the quietest aircraft in its class with 50 percent noise footprint reduction vs the previous generation aircraft.

https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=e8483401f55e1ca1cbd0c01dd1e4e2483ba4d0021677e8d76378f058b93dfdacc4bf820ae5b0ed318fef25d595425a93f8d44e3dd10f8a691c847c192578864e

Contacts for the media

Krittivas Mukherjee
Airbus India and South Asia
+91 999 988 0819
mailto:krittivas.mukherjee@airbus.com?subject=
Email

Justin Dubon
Airbus
+33 6 74 97 49 51
mailto:justin.dubon@airbus.com?subject=
Email

https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=be0ed116d443583789e5f6fd9a784fd474c6ad42d4df3cabb7b512d315cb2e264857949a172f2cd24b5bfb2ee423e1adeb0d2294975a001cdc560280604b5a36

https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=be0ed116d4435837325cec929be11e1bcbc890b9b1c554ce38e66124f097b69d35813dabb1e71ae298ef279d8f44f4c4db0574766f3f60517f9bb9910a4a7eb7

https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=be0ed116d443583737ce0be1e0142f50be3019b9aebc6b5d505152c09bc28f363d55d75d5b1e02b2d6da3fd7547bc99970f048bc3147fe2b20e0387271ae75f8

https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=be0ed116d44358370a74a86a55ff467da738b5781ce6457663064ea00bae9f560ed1663a5974d17c17ff7d492c8d16aa44374059c059e5cbe25f048dfeb041b1

https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=be0ed116d443583702d91ff290b9ec3e0e8daf6cf90bacd69d4dec772e0670c10dbb31fc58cc66e1cdb2145c0ad2f727147addc1f633f6a3be051db6205c5078

If you wish to update your preferences to Airbus Communications, click
https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=be0ed116d4435837ac61a060961d73fa0e0c95ebfa1846930bde4cb47fa117e40584bccd42800e667d80feb9dd1bb5fb3b5fd2d540c62e4f20d4d40bab662d0c
here.
If you no longer wish to receive communications from Airbus,
https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=be0ed116d44358372762156614a6233fd3e628529d7c13bb4b0d80efb9b61a238c488077253154014d10b245f20d0daeef7104874458984c0931b556d261be98
click here to unsubscribe. To view this email as a web page, click
https://view.contact.airbus.com/?qs=803c552e4d27b7dbcdca3aa1865c540109f23024dff53a25be5b318052693998dd26f1f837779952b366e2b7594769bd00fc846fca7b7baef567b6376b76043b20f1431b24f7f1d0485d6a3e9f839140
here .

https://click.contact.airbus.com/?qs=0039be329dd91d517d4a84b7fea9c32c41ed415491ea6ebfd37e7502ed084af0ce739242cb962eeff33e4fa5a609e152992a326b1f3233ff89ca5953b2b1e84c
Privacy policy

Attachments

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 14:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIRBUS SE
10:03aAirbus : India's IndiGo places record order for 500 A320 Family aircraft
PU
10:01aAirbus : Air Mauritius confirms order for three A350 aircraft
PU
09:50aAirbus Gets 30 A320neo Orders From Saudi Arabia's Flynas
DJ
09:43aAirbus wins historic 500-plane IndiGo order
RE
09:43aIndian budget carrier indigo places record order for 500 airbus…
RE
09:19aAirbus confirms flynas order for 30 A320neo family aircraft
RE
08:51aSaudi budget carrier flynas signs deal for 30 Airbus jets -state TV
RE
08:51aSaudi flynas signs 14 bln riyals agreement with airbus to buy 30…
RE
08:47aAirbus Books Order for Three A350 Aircraft from Mauritius' Flag Carrier
MT
08:25aChina Aircraft Leasing to Inject Aircraft into JV Firm
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 136 M 70 064 M 70 064 M
Net income 2023 4 476 M 4 890 M 4 890 M
Net cash 2023 10 012 M 10 938 M 10 938 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 104 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 137 715
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 131,18 €
Average target price 145,50 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Dozier Crosby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE18.16%113 075
BOEING15.49%132 345
DASSAULT AVIATION9.10%15 514
TEXTRON INC.-5.88%13 440
JOBY AVIATION, INC.120.90%4 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED13.68%3 934
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer