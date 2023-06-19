Airbus : Air Mauritius confirms order for three A350 aircraft

Air Mauritius confirms order for three A350 aircraft#Airbus #AirMauritius #A350 #ParisAirShowParis, 19 June 2023 - Air Mauritius has confirmed an order for three A350 aircraft to expand its network in Europe and South Asia.The three latest generation aircraft will bring Air Mauritius' A350 fleet to a total of seven. The airline already operates four A350 and four A330 Airbus aircraft."Air Mauritius is proud to renew its confidence in Airbus and its products, continuing a three-decade long partnership. The additional A350-900 aircraft will help us strengthen our European network and secure further growth in other markets. We are looking forward to achieving our ambition objectives together with Airbus," said Mr Kresimir Kucko, CEO of Air Mauritius."We compliment Air Mauritius on putting the A350 at the heart of its long-haul fleet modernisation programme. With greater range capability, better economics, passenger capacity and comfort, the A350 is the perfect platform to connect the beautiful island of Mauritius to the world," said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus.The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient widebody aircraft and the long range leader in the 300-410 seater category. The A350 offers the longest range capability of any commercial airliner Family in production today with a range of up to 9,700nm non-stop.The A350's clean sheet design includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort. Its new generation engines and use of lightweight materials make it the most fuel efficient large widebody aircraft. The A350 is the quietest aircraft in its class with 50 percent noise footprint reduction vs the previous generation aircraft.Contacts for the mediaKrittivas MukherjeeAirbus India and South Asia+91 999 988 0819mailto:krittivas.mukherjee@airbus.com?subject=EmailJustin DubonAirbus+33 6 74 97 49 51mailto:justin.dubon@airbus.com?subject=EmailIf you wish to update your preferences to Airbus Communications, clickhere.If you no longer wish to receive communications from Airbus,click here to unsubscribe. To view this email as a web page, clickhere .Privacy policy