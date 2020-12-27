Airbus : Aircalin takes delivery of its first A320neo

Toulouse, 28 December 2020 - New Caledonia's Aircalin has taken delivery of its first A320neo. The aircraft joins two A330neo already delivered under the carrier's fleet modernisation plan.



With its new fleet the airline benefits from the lowest operating costs in the respective size categories, as well as the unique commonality between variants of the Airbus Family.

Aircalin's A320neo is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1000 engines and configured in a single class layout with 168 seats.

With the A320neo, Aircalin will be able to increase capacity on its flights and open new routes across the Pacific region.

The A320neo Family offers the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky and incorporates the latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklets, delivering a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption, as well as 50 per cent less noise compared to previous generation aircraft.

At the end of November 2020, the A320neo Family had received 7,455 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.

