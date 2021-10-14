Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : All Nippon Airways (ANA) is set to introduce Mixed Fleet Flying (MFF) for the A380 and A320 Family following ...

10/14/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
Mixed Fleet Flying for A380 and A320 approved by Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau

@FlyANA_Official #A380 #A320neo

Tokyo, 14 October 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) is set to introduce Mixed Fleet Flying (MFF) for the A380 and A320 Family following approval by Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB). The Japanese carrier is the first operator in the world to introduce the MFF between the two types.

MFF is unique to Airbus aircraft. As a result of flight deck and aircraft control systems it enables pilots to be certified to operate more than one type from the Airbus fly-by-wire product line on a regular and concurrent basis. At ANA this will enable crews to fly a mixed pattern of short and long haul services.

Airbus commonality extends from the flight deck into the passenger cabin as well, with a maximum use of similar systems, control panels and procedures within the various aircraft families. The unique level of technical commonality between Airbus fly-by-wire aircraft also streamlines maintenance procedures, resulting in significantly reduced costs.

"We are pleased that A320 and A380 MFF operations were approved by JCAB and that ANA has become the world's first airline to introduce it ," said Stéphane Ginoux, Head of North Asia region for Airbus and President of Airbus Japan. "MFF offers airlines increased flexibility and cost-efficiency and has become one of the keys to Airbus' success. For airlines, the increase in revenue hours flown by pilots due to less standby and downtime results in a significant improvement in productivity."

MFF also enables airlines to interchange differently sized aircraft at short notice without crew- scheduling difficulties, allowing them to better match aircraft capacity to passenger demand.

Newsroom

Contacts for the media

Utako Fujiso

Takahiro Nosaka

Airbus

Airbus

+81-3-5775-0133

+81-3-5775-0129

utako.fujiso@airbus.com

takahiro.nosaka@airbus.com

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 03:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 817 M 61 305 M 61 305 M
Net income 2021 2 868 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
Net cash 2021 5 776 M 6 704 M 6 704 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 89 076 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 113,36 €
Average target price 139,23 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE26.26%102 146
THE BOEING COMPANY3.61%129 997
TEXTRON INC.48.02%16 035
DASSAULT AVIATION SA3.85%8 956
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.21.22%7 955
AVICOPTER PLC-9.78%4 952