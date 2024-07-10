AIRBUS : Berenberg lowers its price target

July 10, 2024 at 06:23 am EDT Share

Berenberg announced on Wednesday that it had lowered its price target for Airbus from €119 to €115, while renewing its 'sell' recommendation on the stock.



While acknowledging that the European aircraft manufacturer is in a much better strategic and financial situation than its American rival Boeing, the broker believes that the group is nonetheless going through a 'period of turbulence' in view of its recurrent inability to meet its targets, a phenomenon it considers set to persist.



According to the broker, the market is showing a certain 'complacency' by focusing more on the aeronautical group's smiling long-term prospects than on the more immediate risks surrounding aircraft deliveries, profit margins and future shareholder remuneration.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.