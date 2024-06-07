AIRBUS : Berenberg remains 'sell' after deliveries

On Friday, Berenberg reiterated its 'sell' recommendation and 119-euro price target on Airbus shares, following the delivery figures released last night by the aircraft manufacturer.



The group announced on Thursday that it had delivered 53 aircraft in May, down 10% on the 63 it sold over the same period last year.



This figure is, moreover, one unit below the average that characterized the pre-Covid era, notes the analyst.



With 256 aircraft delivered since the start of the year, up 4.9% year-on-year, Airbus has now achieved 32% of its target of delivering around 800 aircraft this year, adds Berenberg.



Before the pandemic, this figure was more like 38% at this time of year, he points out.



In view of these figures, the intermediary believes that the annual target of 800 units delivered remains "largely attainable", but that the prospect of pleasant surprises is now more limited, given past performance.



