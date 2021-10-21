Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : Biomass, the European Space Agency's (ESA) forest measuring satellite has passed a key milestone with the successful ...

10/21/2021 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Successful deployment of giant reflector for forest monitoring satellite Biomass

12 metre umbrella-like reflector will enable precise measurement of carbon stored in global forests

@AirbusSpace @ESA_EO #ESABIOMASS #SpaceMatters #NextSpace

Stevenage 21 October 2021 - Biomass, the European Space Agency's (ESA) forest measuring satellite has passed a key milestone with the successful deployment of the Large Deployable Reflector (LDR) which will receive P-band data reflected back from the world's forests.

The test, which took place at L3Harris Technologies in Florida who manufactured the 12m wide reflector, was witnessed by representatives from Airbus, ESA and JPL (NASA).

Chris Lloyd, Biomass Project Manager at Airbus Defence and Space said: "Successful deployment of the largest Earth observation reflector is a major move forward for Biomass. We are on track for launch in 2023 following the successful structure and mechanic al tests earlier this year."

Michael Fehringer, ESA's Biomass Project Manager said: "It was great to witness the huge reflector being deployed successfully and is testament to the unique collaboration of the industrial teams in Europe and the USA as well as the co-operation between ESA and NASA/JPL."

Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said: "With COP26 just around the corner, the UK is leading the way in using space to monitor climate change, with c ompanies like Airbus at the heart of developing satellites that give scientists access to valuable information about our planet.

"The Biomass mission will greatly enhance the quality of data on the world's forests. I was privileged to see the satellite taking shape in Stevenage recently and ve ry much look forward to the launch in 2023."

The 12-metre reflector will be key to the first space-borneP-band synthetic aperture radar, P- band is the longest radar wavelength available to Earth observation. Biomass, which is an ESA Earth Explorer mission, will measure forest biomass to assess terrestrial carbon stocks and fluxes for five years.

The spacecraft will deliver exceptionally accurate maps of tropical, temperate and boreal forest biomass and changes in the biomass stock over the five year mission lifetime that are not obtainable by ground measurement techniques. In arid areas of the planet, it will see right through to the underlying bedrock, enabling mapping of the rock structure and search for subterranean reservoirs of water.

It is expected the LDR will be shipped to ESA´s prime contractor Airbus in Stevenage for integration on the spacecraft at the end of 2021. Biomass is due to launch in 2023 on a Vega launcher from French Guiana.

Newsroom

Contacts for the media

Ralph HEINRICH

Jeremy CLOSE

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Defence and Space

+49 (0)171 30 49 751

+44 776 653 6572

ralph.heinrich@airbus.com

jeremy.close@airbus.com

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
06:44aAIRBUS : Biomass, the European Space Agency's (ESA) forest measuring satellite has passed ..
PU
04:45aQantas prepares planes for Sydney's reopening
RE
10/20AIRBUS : receives first A320 Flight Hour Services maintenance contract in Europe to suppor..
PU
10/20AIRBUS : Everything you need to know about the H135, its latest innovations, and how it is..
PU
10/20AIRBUS : Finnair has selected Airbus's Flight Hour Services (FHS) to support its entire A3..
PU
10/20Airbus, Streamwide Consortium To Work On Final Phase Of Pan-European BroadWay Mobile Br..
MT
10/20AIRBUS : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
10/20TRIUMPH : Forms Nacelle Joint Venture With Air France-KLM Engineering Unit
MT
10/20AIRBUS : Fitch Raises Airbus' Outlook To Stable On Expected Financial Metrics Rebound
MT
10/19AVATION : Completes Sale of Aircraft Leased To Latvia's airBaltic
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 703 M 61 346 M 61 346 M
Net income 2021 2 778 M 3 233 M 3 233 M
Net cash 2021 5 784 M 6 732 M 6 732 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 88 133 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 112,16 €
Average target price 139,23 €
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE24.93%102 624
THE BOEING COMPANY0.89%126 708
TEXTRON INC.51.75%16 689
DASSAULT AVIATION SA2.17%8 877
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.25.76%8 700
AVICOPTER PLC-6.39%5 413