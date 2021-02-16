Airbus : Boeing backs Trump airplane emissions rules challenged by U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Tuesday
backed first-ever fuel efficiency standards for new airplanes
finalized by the Trump administration in its waning days that a
dozen U.S. states have challenged as too lenient, and that
President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing.
The largest U.S. planemaker asked a U.S. appeals court in
Washington for approval to intervene on behalf of the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is being sued over
its decision to finalize the first-ever standards regulating
greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes. The plaintiffs, 12
states, the District of Columbia and three environmental groups,
want tougher emissions rules.
The states said last fall the EPA rule lags "existing
technology by more than 10 years and would result in no GHG
reductions at all compared to business-as-usual."
Airplanes have been the largest source of transportation
greenhouse gas emissions not subject to rules. In 2016, the U.N.
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed on
global airplane emissions standards aimed at makers of small and
large planes, including Airbus SE and Boeing Co, which
both endorsed the rules.
Boeing noted the ICAO emissions standards effort began under
former President Barack Obama's administration, in which Biden
was vice president.
The planemaker argued that it is "essential" rules "be
reasonably achievable, given the billions of dollars it costs to
design, build, and certify new airplanes."
"Attempts to overturn regulation directly aligned with
successful cooperative international efforts to combat climate
change, supported by more than 190 countries, will only
discourage future international agreements," Boeing said in a
statement.
The EPA declined to comment on Boeing's filing.
In January, the Trump EPA said it did not expect the rule to
result in emissions reductions and did not project it would
"cause manufacturers to make technical improvements to their
airplanes that would not have occurred" otherwise.
The Environmental Defense Fund has said the EPA’s
"do-nothing rule is totally inadequate in light of the climate
crisis."
The new rules apply to new-type designs as of January 2020
and to in-production airplanes or those with amended type
certificates starting in 2028.
Airplanes covered by the rule account for 10% of U.S.
transportation greenhouse gas emissions and 3% of total U.S.
emissions.
Separately, industry group Aerospace Industries Association
(AIA) in a letter released Tuesday urged the Biden
Administration "to continue to prioritize multilateral
solutions" on airplane emissions.
AIA also urged the Federal Aviation Administration to
develop regulations to allow U.S. manufacturers to certify
aircraft to the global CO2 standard. "Our industry is ready to
work with the Biden Administration to improve the sustainability
of air travel," AIA wrote.
