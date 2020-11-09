Log in
Airbus : Boeing calls EU tariff decision 'disappointing,' urges moves to resolve dispute

11/09/2020 | 02:20pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. aerospace company Boeing Co said the European Union's decision to slap 15% tariffs on Boeing planes and other U.S. goods was "disappointing and surprising," and urged its rival Airbus and Brussels to work to resolve the long-running trade dispute.

The EU on Monday said it would impose tariffs on up to $4 billion of U.S. imports, effective Tuesday, in retaliation for U.S. subsidies for Boeing, the latest twist in a 16-year U.S.-EU dispute over civil aviation subsidies.

U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU products have been in place for over a year after Washington state won a parallel World Trade Organization case against European multinational aerospace company Airbus.

Boeing said the decision was surprising since Washington state had repealed a tax break challenged by the European Union, and said the tariffs would hit U.S.-headquartered companies and their Europe-based workers, suppliers and customers based.

Brussels says only the WTO can determine whether members have complied with its rulings. Both sides accuse the other of ignoring WTO rulings while claiming to be in compliance themselves.

"Instead of escalating this any further, we hope that Airbus and the EU will take meaningful action to resolve this trade dispute,” the company said.

Both sides say they have made proposals aimed at resolving the dispute, but dismiss the other side's recommendations as insufficient or unacceptable. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)

Financials
Sales 2020 45 417 M 53 632 M 53 632 M
Net income 2020 -1 531 M -1 808 M -1 808 M
Net Debt 2020 277 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,4x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 54 854 M 64 809 M 64 776 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,18 €
Last Close Price 70,00 €
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-46.35%65 209
THE BOEING COMPANY-51.58%89 049
TEXTRON INC.-12.94%8 887
DASSAULT AVIATION-34.44%7 582
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.53.89%6 251
AVICOPTER PLC9.12%4 610
