Airbus : Boeing calls EU tariff decision 'disappointing,' urges moves to resolve dispute

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. aerospace company Boeing
Co said the European Union's decision to slap 15% tariffs
on Boeing planes and other U.S. goods was "disappointing and
surprising," and urged its rival Airbus and Brussels to
work to resolve the long-running trade dispute.
The EU on Monday said it would impose tariffs on up to $4
billion of U.S. imports, effective Tuesday, in retaliation for
U.S. subsidies for Boeing, the latest twist in a 16-year U.S.-EU
dispute over civil aviation subsidies.
U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU products have been in
place for over a year after Washington state won a parallel
World Trade Organization case against European multinational
aerospace company Airbus.
Boeing said the decision was surprising since Washington
state had repealed a tax break challenged by the European Union,
and said the tariffs would hit U.S.-headquartered companies and
their Europe-based workers, suppliers and customers based.
Brussels says only the WTO can determine whether members
have complied with its rulings. Both sides accuse the other of
ignoring WTO rulings while claiming to be in compliance
themselves.
"Instead of escalating this any further, we hope that Airbus
and the EU will take meaningful action to resolve this trade
dispute,” the company said.
Both sides say they have made proposals aimed at resolving
the dispute, but dismiss the other side's recommendations as
insufficient or unacceptable.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal;
Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)