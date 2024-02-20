Airbus: Breeze Airways orders ten additional A220-300s

February 20, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST Share

Airbus announces that Breeze Airways has placed an order for an additional 10 A220-300 aircraft, bringing the airline's total firm orders for this aircraft type to 90.



' Thanks to its world-class performance, the A220 is the ideal aircraft to help Breeze achieve its goal of providing non-stop service between under-served routes across the United States,' said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, executive vice president of sales for Airbus' commercial aircraft business.



The aircraft manufacturer says the A220 can fly non-stop for up to 3,600 nautical miles or 6,700 kilometers, with fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat reduced by 25% compared to previous-generation aircraft.



Breeze took delivery of its first Airbus A220 in December 2021 and operates 20 aircraft (by the end of January 2024) across the US. Breeze has also announced that it will use an all-Abus A220 fleet for its commercial operations by the end of 2024.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.