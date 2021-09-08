Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
News 
Summary

Airbus : British Airways selects Airbus A320neo to represent its sustainability vision

09/08/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
Airbus' Julie Kitcher, Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs and Communications, is a member of the UK Government's Jet Zero Council.

She said: 'It is great to see BA's commitment to a sustainable future and contributing positively to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

'We're delighted to be partnering with BA on this journey and feel proud BA has chosen one of our A320neos to highlight the importance of sustainability for the future of the industry. The aircraft is a great example of how we are continuously improving the environmental performance of our products and I am looking forward to seeing the new livery in the sky.

'We will achieve the ambition of a net zero carbon emissions industry by 2050 through cooperation and collaboration. This initiative is a clear example of that and we look forward to seeing many more of these.'

Powered by CFM Leap-1A engines, BA's A320neo is part of a family of aircraft which incorporates the very latest technologies, including new generation engines, Sharklets and aerodynamics, which together deliver 20% in fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation aircraft.

In addition, the A320neo has a noise footprint which is nearly 50% less than previous generation aircraft.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 03:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 853 M 62 436 M 62 436 M
Net income 2021 2 780 M 3 284 M 3 284 M
Net cash 2021 5 846 M 6 906 M 6 906 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 89 359 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 113,72 €
Average target price 137,85 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE26.67%106 154
THE BOEING COMPANY1.92%125 577
TEXTRON INC.50.11%15 974
DASSAULT AVIATION3.51%9 144
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.25.76%8 618
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED9.43%6 071