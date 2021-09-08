Airbus : British Airways selects Airbus A320neo to represent its sustainability vision

Airbus' Julie Kitcher, Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs and Communications, is a member of the UK Government's Jet Zero Council.

She said: 'It is great to see BA's commitment to a sustainable future and contributing positively to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

'We're delighted to be partnering with BA on this journey and feel proud BA has chosen one of our A320neos to highlight the importance of sustainability for the future of the industry. The aircraft is a great example of how we are continuously improving the environmental performance of our products and I am looking forward to seeing the new livery in the sky.

'We will achieve the ambition of a net zero carbon emissions industry by 2050 through cooperation and collaboration. This initiative is a clear example of that and we look forward to seeing many more of these.'

Powered by CFM Leap-1A engines, BA's A320neo is part of a family of aircraft which incorporates the very latest technologies, including new generation engines, Sharklets and aerodynamics, which together deliver 20% in fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation aircraft.

In addition, the A320neo has a noise footprint which is nearly 50% less than previous generation aircraft.