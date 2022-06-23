Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:59 2022-06-23 am EDT
92.18 EUR   -0.84%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Airbus CEO: Supply problems may improve from mid-2023

06/23/2022 | 06:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Habeck visits Airbus facilities in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair on Thursday he expects supply bottlenecks to ease from mid-2023 as crises have usually lasted 12 to 18 months in the past but warned nobody can make such predictions with certainty.

The CEO of Airbus' archrival Boeing had said at the same fair on Wednesday he expected the problems to continue until the end of 2023 as the group has a large and complicated supply chain.

(Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.84% 92.18 Real-time Quote.-17.27%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.30% 137.16 Delayed Quote.-32.07%
All news about AIRBUS SE
06:49aAIRBUS CEO : Supply problems may improve from mid-2023
RE
06/21Airlines body warns of fallout from Airbus-Qatar Airways dispute
RE
06/21IATA head says Airbus cancellation of Qatar Airways order is worrying
RE
06/21Airbus, Safran, Tikehau Consortium to Buy Aubert & Duval from Eramet
MT
06/21Japan Airlines eyes replacement of 767s, regional jets - executive
RE
06/21EasyJet To Buy 56 A320neo Aircraft From Airbus, Change Order For 18 A320neo To A321neo ..
MT
06/21EasyJet agrees to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets
RE
06/21Easyjet agrees to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets
RE
06/21EasyJet to Buy 56 New Aircraft from Airbus, Convert 18 Others
DJ
06/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Pfizer, Ryanair, NetEase, Novartis...
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 60 013 M 63 579 M 63 579 M
Net income 2022 4 184 M 4 432 M 4 432 M
Net cash 2022 8 380 M 8 879 M 8 879 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 73 193 M 77 543 M 77 543 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 92,96 €
Average target price 151,08 €
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-17.27%77 543
THE BOEING COMPANY-32.07%81 149
DASSAULT AVIATION56.00%13 059
TEXTRON INC.-22.72%12 687
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.26%3 939
AVICOPTER PLC-48.92%3 609