Sept 12 (Reuters) - Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Tuesday the planemaker still believes in RTX's Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines despite the quality issues disclosed by the supplier.

Speaking at an event in Washington, D.C., Faury said the plan to fix GTF engines is the right thing to do to ensure safety. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru and Valerie Insinna in Washington, DC; Editing by Arun Koyyur)