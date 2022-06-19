Airbus CEO says in contact with Qatar Airways over A350 dispute

DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Airbus is in contact with
Qatar Airways to try to resolve a contractual and safety dispute
over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive
said on Sunday.
"We are in a difficult place, but we in Airbus are really
willing to find a way out," Faury said on the sidelines of an
airline industry meeting in Doha, adding lines of communication
between the companies had never been broken during a legal row.
Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)