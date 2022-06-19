Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-06-17 am EDT
94.12 EUR   +1.20%
12:06pAirbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute
RE
11:22aAirbus CEO says in contact with Qatar Airways over A350 dispute
RE
10:19aAirbus exec sees tentative signs of wide-body jet recovery
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute

06/19/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday.

"There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. "I think we share the view that a settlement would be a better way forward, but as long as you don't have an agreement, you have no agreement."

Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

The two sides are at loggerheads over the airworthiness of Europe's newest long-haul jet after damage to its protective outer skin exposed gaps in lightning protection and prompted Qatari authorities to ground more than 20 jets.

Airbus, backed by European regulators, has acknowledged quality flaws with the jets at several airlines but denies the problems amount to a safety risk, because of backup systems.

Qatar Airways, supported by its own national regulator, which has ordered the jets out of service as the problem appears, insists that the safety impact cannot be properly understood until Airbus provides deeper analysis.

In an unprecedented London court battle, it is pursuing Airbus for more than $1 billion in damages, with the value of the carrier's claim rising by $4 million per day.

"We are in a difficult place, but we in Airbus are really willing to find a way out," Faury said.

"We have been in discussion (and) the line of communication has never been broken between us and Qatar Airways. I am not suggesting it's easy...but we're speaking to each other and we continue to support Qatar Airways in their operations."

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told reporters last month he hoped the dispute could be "resolved outside the courts of law" while remaining severely critical of the erosion of the jets, which has also affected some other carriers.

So far, industry sources say there are no signs of a settlement and a British judge last month called into question whether the dispute could be resolved outside court any time soon given the wide gap between the parties.

Faury and Al Baker are both attending the June 19-21 annual assembly of the International Air Transport Association in Doha, but delegates said there had been no sign of direct talks so far.

Industry sources say the rift is particularly hard to unravel after it widened in January when Airbus revoked a separate contract with Qatar Airways for its smaller A321neos.

Qatar Airways has said the move to punish the airline over the A350 by cancelling a separate deal sets a worrying market precedent, but Airbus says it was applying its contractual rights. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.20% 94.12 Real-time Quote.-16.23%
VODAFONE QATAR P.Q.S.C. -0.50% 1.598 End-of-day quote.-4.14%
All news about AIRBUS SE
12:06pAirbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute
RE
11:22aAirbus CEO says in contact with Qatar Airways over A350 dispute
RE
10:19aAirbus exec sees tentative signs of wide-body jet recovery
RE
10:19aAirbus exec sees tentative signs of wide-body jet recovery
RE
09:36aAirbus exec says demand strong, sees dawn of wide-body recovery
RE
05:17aQantas, Airbus to invest up to $200 million to develop Australian sustainable aviation ..
RE
02:17aMalaysia Airlines nearing decision on replacing 21 A330s - CEO
RE
06/17U.S. EXIM Bank board backs $811 mln loan guarantee to aid Boeing jet sale
RE
06/17China's civil aviation regulator gets new party chief
RE
06/17Garuda Indonesia wins creditors' approval for $9 bln restructuring
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 60 013 M 62 794 M 62 794 M
Net income 2022 4 179 M 4 372 M 4 372 M
Net cash 2022 8 380 M 8 769 M 8 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 74 106 M 77 541 M 77 541 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 94,12 €
Average target price 151,08 €
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-16.23%77 541
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.76%80 936
DASSAULT AVIATION60.74%13 290
TEXTRON INC.-24.96%12 646
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.23%3 959
AVICOPTER PLC-46.08%3 800