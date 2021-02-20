Airbus : CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker
Airbus called on Saturday for a "ceasefire" in a
transatlantic trade war over aircraft subsidies, saying
tit-for-tat tariffs on planes and other goods had aggravated
damage from the COVID-19 crisis.
Washington progressively imposed import duties of 15% on
Airbus jets from 2019 after a prolonged dispute at the World
Trade Organization, and the EU responded with matching tariffs
on Boeing jets a year later. Wine, whisky and other goods
are also affected.
"This dispute, which is now an old dispute, has put us in a
lose-lose situation," Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury
said in a radio interview.
"We have ended up in a situation where wisdom would normally
dictate that we have a ceasefire and resolve this conflict," he
told France Inter.
Boeing was not immediately available for comment.
Brazil, which has waged separate battles with Canada over
subsidies for smaller regional jets, on Thursday dropped its own
complaint against Ottawa and called for a global peace deal
between producing nations on support for aerospace.
Faury said the dispute with Boeing was particularly damaging
during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has badly hit air travel and
led to travel restrictions or border closures. He expressed
particular concern about widening bans within Europe.
"We are extremely frustrated by the barriers that restrict
personal movement and it is almost impossible today to travel in
Europe by plane, even domestically," he said.
"The priority no. 1 for countries in general is to reopen
frontiers and allow people to travel on the basis of tests and
then eventually vaccinations."
The comments come as businesses increase pressure on
governments to reopen economies as coronavirus vaccine roll-outs
gather pace across Europe.
France has defended recently introduced border restrictions,
saying they will help the government avoid a new lockdown and
stay in force until at least the end of February.
Germany installed border controls with the Czech Republic
and Austria last Sunday, drawing protest from Austria and
concerns about supply-chain disruptions.
Berlin calls the move a temporary measure of last resort.
Poland said on Saturday it had not ruled out imposing
restrictions at the country's borders with Slovakia and the
Czech Republic due to rising COVID-19 cases.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)