Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

02/20/2021 | 05:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus called on Saturday for a "ceasefire" in a transatlantic trade war over aircraft subsidies, saying tit-for-tat tariffs on planes and other goods had aggravated damage from the COVID-19 crisis.

Washington progressively imposed import duties of 15% on Airbus jets from 2019 after a prolonged dispute at the World Trade Organization, and the EU responded with matching tariffs on Boeing jets a year later. Wine, whisky and other goods are also affected.

"This dispute, which is now an old dispute, has put us in a lose-lose situation," Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in a radio interview.

"We have ended up in a situation where wisdom would normally dictate that we have a ceasefire and resolve this conflict," he told France Inter.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

Brazil, which has waged separate battles with Canada over subsidies for smaller regional jets, on Thursday dropped its own complaint against Ottawa and called for a global peace deal between producing nations on support for aerospace.

Faury said the dispute with Boeing was particularly damaging during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has badly hit air travel and led to travel restrictions or border closures. He expressed particular concern about widening bans within Europe.

"We are extremely frustrated by the barriers that restrict personal movement and it is almost impossible today to travel in Europe by plane, even domestically," he said.

"The priority no. 1 for countries in general is to reopen frontiers and allow people to travel on the basis of tests and then eventually vaccinations."

The comments come as businesses increase pressure on governments to reopen economies as coronavirus vaccine roll-outs gather pace across Europe.

France has defended recently introduced border restrictions, saying they will help the government avoid a new lockdown and stay in force until at least the end of February.

Germany installed border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria last Sunday, drawing protest from Austria and concerns about supply-chain disruptions.

Berlin calls the move a temporary measure of last resort.

Poland said on Saturday it had not ruled out imposing restrictions at the country's borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic due to rising COVID-19 cases. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
07:22aAirbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans
RE
05:40aAIRBUS : CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans
RE
02/19AIRBUS : Kepler Cheuvreux lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
02/19AIRBUS : Wins $20.4 Million Deal to Host German Aerospace Center Mission
MT
02/19AIRBUS : Platform to Host German Mission on International Space Station
DJ
02/19AIRBUS : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
02/19AIRBUS : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/19AIRBUS : DLR to use Airbus Bartolomeo Service for First-Ever In-Orbit Verificati..
PU
02/19AIRBUS : The Galileo Competence Center of the German Aerospace Center (DLR-GK) a..
PU
02/19AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48 304 M 58 528 M 58 528 M
Net income 2020 -1 227 M -1 487 M -1 487 M
Net cash 2020 2 820 M 3 417 M 3 417 M
P/E ratio 2020 -63,1x
Yield 2020 0,06%
Capitalization 71 922 M 87 262 M 87 145 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 131 349
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 104,05 €
Last Close Price 91,77 €
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE2.22%87 262
THE BOEING COMPANY1.59%126 784
TEXTRON INC.5.13%11 498
DASSAULT AVIATION0.22%9 070
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.87%6 910
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED9.98%5 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ