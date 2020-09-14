Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/14 11:06:16 am
71.15 EUR   +3.39%
10:39aAIRBUS : CEO warns of compulsory layoffs as airline crisis deepens
RE
09:17aAIRBUS : CEO warns of compulsory layoffs as airline crisis deepens
RE
08:50aAIRBUS : CEO warns of compulsory layoffs -letter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : CEO warns of compulsory layoffs as airline crisis deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 10:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Airbus has stepped up warnings of compulsory layoffs as air travel fails to recover as quickly as expected from the coronavirus crisis, putting itself on a potential collision course with unions and the French government.

The warning in a letter to its 130,000 staff from Chief Executive Guillaume Faury, seen by Reuters, marks a more pessimistic tone from the planemaker, which had previously said only that it could not rule out compulsory measures.

"I owe it to you to be transparent: it's unlikely that voluntary departures will be enough," Faury wrote in the letter distributed on Friday evening.

Unions and the French government have urged the Toulouse-based planemaker to avoid compulsory layoffs as it sheds up to 15,000 posts to cope with plummeting travel demand.

Airbus has repeatedly warned that the outlook is uncertain as the industry's worst crisis hits aircraft deliveries and severely weakens airline finances.

But a disappointing rise in air travel over the summer has cast a fresh pall over the company's biggest ever restructuring plans.

"Unfortunately, the recovery in airline traffic over the summer period has not been at the level the industry was counting on," Faury wrote.

"We must now prepare for a crisis that will probably be even deeper and longer than the previous scenarios suggested".

The group representing most of the world's airlines, the International Air Transport Association, said last week that air traffic had failed to recover as quickly as expected during July, a key part of the peak season for airline revenues.

July traffic was down 80% compared with the same month of 2019, compared with a 94% drop at the low point in April.

IATA says inconsistent border rules are hampering the recovery, making it difficult for airlines to plan ahead.

Airbus reported solid deliveries for August, but industry sources say many aircraft are going straight into storage.

An Airbus spokesman confirmed that Faury had issued a "general business update" to staff.

"This is part of the constant dialogue between Airbus' top management and employees, which is crucial in these challenging times in order to ensure transparency and share information with our global workforce," the spokesman said by email.

He declined further comment.

An official with France's CGT union accused Airbus of deliberately stoking up staff anxieties ahead of further labour negotiations starting in one week.

Airbus has so far launched an internal call for voluntary departures and early retirements, in a scheme expected to run until the end of the year.

By Johanna Decorse and Tim Hepher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRBUS SE
10:39aAIRBUS : CEO warns of compulsory layoffs as airline crisis deepens
RE
09:17aAIRBUS : CEO warns of compulsory layoffs as airline crisis deepens
RE
08:50aAIRBUS : CEO warns of compulsory layoffs -letter
RE
07:10aAIRBUS : Celebrating 5 years production in Mobile U.S.
PU
06:56aNO U.S. MINI TRADE DEALS IN PIPE AFT : EU's Dombrovskis
RE
04:50aAIRBUS : Foundation and partners deliver humanitarian aid to Beirut
PU
04:50aAIRBUS : Foundation, together with its partners Association Les Amis Du Liban-To..
PU
09/11AIRBUS : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/10AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
09/10Singapore Airlines to cut 4,300 jobs due to pandemic, most in its history
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 946 M 55 730 M 55 730 M
Net income 2020 -343 M -407 M -407 M
Net Debt 2020 1 257 M 1 492 M 1 492 M
P/E ratio 2020 -174x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 53 930 M 63 837 M 64 020 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,56 €
Last Close Price 68,82 €
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-47.26%63 837
THE BOEING COMPANY-50.81%90 442
TEXTRON INC.-13.14%8 834
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.90%7 382
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.52.74%5 728
AVICOPTER PLC11.09%4 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group