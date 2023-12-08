Airbus has announced that Cathay Group, already one of the largest operators of the A350, has become the latest airline to order its brand-new A350F, following the signing of a purchase agreement for six aircraft.
The A350F will join Cathay Cargo, the cargo division of the Hong Kong-based airline, and will become a core element of its future fleet, bringing new levels of efficiency to its extensive network.
Currently under development, the A350F can carry a payload of up to 111 tonnes, and travel up to 8,700 kilometers at a significantly lower cost than any other cargo aircraft available today.
