Airbus: Cathay orders six A350F aircraft

December 08, 2023 at 04:04 am EST

Airbus has announced that Cathay Group, already one of the largest operators of the A350, has become the latest airline to order its brand-new A350F, following the signing of a purchase agreement for six aircraft.



The A350F will join Cathay Cargo, the cargo division of the Hong Kong-based airline, and will become a core element of its future fleet, bringing new levels of efficiency to its extensive network.



Currently under development, the A350F can carry a payload of up to 111 tonnes, and travel up to 8,700 kilometers at a significantly lower cost than any other cargo aircraft available today.



