    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : Chile's SKY takes delivery of its first A321neo

07/27/2021 | 11:13pm EDT
Hamburg, 27 July 2021 - SKY, a Chilean-based low-cost carrier, has taken delivery of its first A321neo leased from Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL), becoming the first airline in Chile to operate the A321neo.

SKY's A321neo aircraft are powered by CFM Leap-1A engines and can seat up to 238 passengers in a two-class layout. SKY is the first airline in South America to operate the A321neo with a high density cabin configuration.

The A321neo has a 95 percent airframe commonality with Airbus' A320 Family, fitting seamlessly into SKY's existing fleet of 19 A320neo. This aircraft incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 20 percent fuel and CO2 savings, as well as a 50 percent noise reduction. Additionally, The A321neo shares a common type rating with other members of the Airbus A320 Family, which allows A320 Family pilots to fly the aircraft without additional training.

SKY has been an Airbus customer since 2010 and became an all-Airbus operator in 2013. The A321neo will allow SKY to further expand their route offering in Latin America in the near future.

Airbus has sold over 1,100 aircraft and has a backlog of nearly 430 aircraft to deliver in Latin America and the Caribbean. Currently, Airbus has over 660 aircraft in operation throughout the region, representing approximately 60 percent market share of the in-service fleet. Since 1994, Airbus has secured nearly 70 percent of net orders in the region.

@Airbus @SKYAirline_CL #A321

For more information about the A321neo, please click here

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 03:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 618 M 62 163 M 62 163 M
Net income 2021 2 054 M 2 427 M 2 427 M
Net cash 2021 5 044 M 5 959 M 5 959 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 88 237 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 112,32 €
Average target price 130,16 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE25.11%103 916
THE BOEING COMPANY3.49%132 079
TEXTRON INC.40.76%15 380
DASSAULT AVIATION13.71%10 020
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-11.62%6 089
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%5 423