Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology

08/31/2021 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Visitors look at airborne weapons displayed at a booth of AVIC at the Zhuhai Airshow in Zhuhai

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - China's biggest air show will put its homegrown civil and military aviation technology on display next month, the mayor of host city Zhuhai said on Tuesday, though the closely watched C919 narrowbody jet is not among the listed aerial exhibitions.

The biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 had been scheduled to take place in the southern city of Zhuhai was postponed from its original date of last November because of the pandemic.

With few foreign attendees expected in person due to strict quarantine rules, the show will include a virtual component and local military and aerospace firms have ramped up their presence significantly, Zhuhai Mayor Huang Zhihao told reporters.

On the military side, China's air force will put on flying displays and the locally made Wing Loong II drone will make its show debut.

On the civil side, foreign companies including Boeing Co, Airbus SE, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, CFM International, Honeywell International Inc and Embraer SA will attend via their domestic subsidiaries.

Boeing, which has been trying to get Chinese approval to return its 737 MAX to the skies after a two-year grounding will have a booth 65% larger than last time, Huang said.

China has been working to produce more competitive aerospace products at a time of growing trade tensions with the West. The United States and Europe in June called a truce in a 17-year aircraft trade war so they can focus on challenging Chinese subsidies.

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China's (COMAC) C919 is designed to compete against the 737 MAX and A320 families, with COMAC aiming for Chinese certification by the end of the year.

The C919, which was absent at the 2018 air show, is using LEAP-1C engines supplied by CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co and France's Safran SA. But COMAC hopes to eventually use an indigenous engine, the CJ1000 being developed by Aero Engine Corp of China (AECC).

A full-size CJ1000 model including nacelles will be displayed on the ground at the Zhuhai show, AECC Vice General Manager Chen Shaoyang said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.14% 114.86 Real-time Quote.27.94%
SAFRAN -0.75% 106.32 Real-time Quote.-8.31%
All news about AIRBUS SE
01:16aAIRBUS : China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology
RE
08/26PRESS RELEASE : PANTAFLIX AG: Positive outlook presented at the Annual General M..
DJ
08/26Afghanistan's Kam Air sends passenger planes to Iran amid Kabul chaos -Irania..
RE
08/26AIRBUS : University of Zurich and Airbus grow miniature human tissue on the Inte..
PU
08/26AIRBUS : With the next supply flight to the International Space Station (ISS), t..
PU
08/25QANTAS AIRWAYS : CFO Says Deliveries Of 3 Boeing 787-9s And 2 Airbus A321neos De..
RE
08/25Qantas ceo says earliest that sydney-london non-stop flights with new airbus ..
RE
08/25Qantas cfo says deliveries of 3 boeing 787-9s and 2 airbus a321neos deferred ..
RE
08/25Qantas CEO Says Need International Borders To Reopen Before Decision On Order..
RE
08/25Qantas ceo says need international borders to reopen before decision on order..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 843 M 62 455 M 62 455 M
Net income 2021 2 680 M 3 168 M 3 168 M
Net cash 2021 5 646 M 6 673 M 6 673 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 90 255 M 107 B 107 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 114,86 €
Average target price 136,13 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE27.93%106 508
THE BOEING COMPANY3.59%127 582
TEXTRON INC.50.82%16 124
DASSAULT AVIATION7.64%9 477
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.17.12%8 009
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED17.93%6 318