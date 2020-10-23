Log in
Airbus : Continuously innovating for safety ...

10/23/2020 | 11:00pm EDT

No. 121 - OCTOBER 2020

AIRBUS HELICOPTERS

MISSION

Corail Hélicoptères on the front line

LIFE OF THE R ANGE

H175 public services

AROUND THE WORLD

60 years in Japan

Aviation Safety:

Our common objective

© Beatriz Santacruz

P O R T F O L I O

THC PURCHASES 10 H125 HELICOPTERS

The Helicopter Company (THC), which is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, announced the signature of a purchase agreement with Airbus Helicopters to buy 10 H125 helicopters.

PIF established THC as part of its strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the implementation of Vision 2030 and generate long-term commercial returns. The Kingdom's first local commercial helicopter operator, THC has been offering private flights since mid-2019 and is now expanding its services with the addition of the H125 to its fleet.

Pecchi

TRUS

T

© Anthony

Patrick Heinz

Nakanihon Air

©

©

2 2020OCTOBER

No.- -121

ROTOR

DELIVERY OF THE FIRST FIVE-BLADED H145

Launch customer, Norwegian Air Ambulance, will use the helicopter for research and development projects in the field of air rescue.

© Patrick Heinz

CITYAIRBUS: AUTOMATIC HOVER

AND TRANSFER TO MANCHING

After the ground test and ground run phase of testing in Donauwörth (Germany), with many tethered flights and manual flights, the CityAirbus recently performed an automatic hover at the Airbus Helicopters airfield in Donauwörth.

This flight successfully concluded the flight campaign in Donauwörth. Shortly after this flight, the vehicle was moved to the Drone Center in Manching to continue testing there on a broader scope and demonstrate its range of capabilities in a less restrictive environment.

NEW H215 FOR NAKANIHON AIR

Nakanihon Air, one of Japan's largest helicopter operators, has ordered one H215 heavy helicopter to shore up its capabilities for utility and aerial work.

Currently operating 45 Airbus helicopters, Nakanihon Air specialises in activities covering emergency medical services, electronic news gathering, as well as passenger and goods transport in Japan. The air services company also runs an Airbus-approved maintenance centre for H135 helicopters, while major inspections of the operator's existing Super Puma fleet are performed at the manufacturer's Kobe maintenance facility.

32020OCTOBER

No.- -121

ROTOR

P O R T F O L I O

VSR700 PROTOTYPE PERFORMS FIRST AUTONOMOUS FREE FLIGHT

The prototype of Airbus Helicopters' VSR700 unmanned aerial system (UAS) performed its first free flight during the summer. The VSR700 performed a ten minute flight at a drone test centre near Aix-en-Provence in the south of France. The flight test programme will now evolve to progressively open the flight envelope.

This VSR700 prototype has changed over the last ten months since its maiden flight.

The programme implemented a geofencing function, as well as a Flight Termination System allowing the mission to be ended if necessary. Other changes include modifications to the air vehicle, alongside autopilot software evolutions and updates, as well as structural modifications and reinforcements.

FUTURE

© Thierry Rostang

AH Inc

Anthony Pecchi

©

©

DELIVERY OF TWO H135 TO NASA

Bond

© Diane

NASA has received two Airbus H135 helicopters, with a third to arrive in 2021, to be operated out of

Florida´s Kennedy Space Center for a variety of missions, including security around launches, emergency

medical services and qualified personnel transport.

42020OCTOBER

No.- -121

ROTOR

NEW LAKOTA UH-72B

Starting with new orders placed this year for 17 additional Lakota helicopters, the US Army will welcome the newest series - known as the UH-72B - to their fleet in 2021.

The UH-72B is based on the successful H145, which incorporates various product improvements that have been developed during the lifecycle of the commercial aircraft. The efficient Fenestron tail rotor, more powerful engines, enhanced controls and the Airbus Helionix avionics suite, to name a few, will provide added benefits for mission safety and flight performance. With more than nine configurations available, the Lakota delivers proven performance, outstanding operational reliability, and unmatched versatility for a broad spectrum of military missions.

H175 TO BOLSTER OMNI'S OIL

AND GAS OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL

Omni Taxi Aereo, Brazil's leading oil and gas transport company, becomes the first operator to introduce the H175 in Brazil. The aircraft has arrived in Brazil, where it will perform cargo load and passenger transport missions for the country's key oil and gas industry.

OMNI's current fleet includes Airbus H135, H155 and H225 helicopters, which are largely dedicated

to transporting passengers and cargo to offshore platforms and ships, while also providing emergency medical services for the oil and gas industry.

5 2020OCTOBER

No.- -121

ROTOR

C O N T E N T S

08

P A N O R A M A

Airbus Helicopters news and events by the numbers

18

I N T H E I R

W O R D S

First H160 flight for Army Chief of Staff

09

F E A T U R E D

A R T I C L E S

Aviation Safety:

Our common

objective

26

M I S S I O N

Starlite Aviation:

A medevac team

28

L I F E O F

T H E R A N G E

Step right up!: the H175's public services juggling act

© Dianne Bond

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters

"We are committed to going beyond

20

U P A B O V E

The H160 races a Formula 1 car during a photo shoot

PecchiAnthony30 ©

B E H I N D

T H E S C E N E S

Assembly line flexibility: how does it work?

the regulations whenever possible to win this battle together with you."

62020OCTOBER

No.- -121

ROTOR

22

M I S S I O N

Corail Hélicoptères on the front line

24

M I S S I O N

UME: help on all fronts in Spain

Due to the very nature of helicopter missions, which involve getting to places when and where nobody else can, the notion of exposure is intrinsically linked with our operations. Flights in high mountains with changing winds, rescues on high seas with ten-metre waves and external aerial work requiring surgical precision: the men and women who fly helicopters every day are perfectly aware that the tasks they carry out are anything but unexciting.

That's why our role as manufacturers is to ensure that our customers have all the assets they need to allow them to focus on the safety of their missions while we take care of the rest. This involves more than simply providing completely safe helicopters, but also supporting our customers every step of the way to achieving safety excellence: improving connected services, tailored training, SMS implementation, innovations in the field of automation and even sharing best practices through our Safety

Roadshows. We are committed to going beyond the regulations whenever possible to win this battle together with you.

Safety is what Airbus Helicopters is all about. It is the basic pillar of the confidence our customers have in us. Every day, our teams - whether industry, support or operations - carry out their tasks having in mind that the lives of thousands of passengers and crew members are depending on them to do their jobs well. This is a source of pride for us, driving us to work harder to be the industry benchmark for aviation safety.

Even more than a competitive advantage, we see safety as a collaborative one. Only through the joint efforts of manufacturers, regulators, operators and associations will we be able

to achieve our common goal - our common denominator. I firmly believe that all accidents can be avoided, and even one accident is already one too many.

72020OCTOBER

No.- -121

ROTOR

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

