Airbus : Continuously innovating for safety ...

Due to the very nature of helicopter missions, which involve getting to places when and where nobody else can, the notion of exposure is intrinsically linked with our operations. Flights in high mountains with changing winds, rescues on high seas with ten-metre waves and external aerial work requiring surgical precision: the men and women who fly helicopters every day are perfectly aware that the tasks they carry out are anything but unexciting. That's why our role as manufacturers is to ensure that our customers have all the assets they need to allow them to focus on the safety of their missions while we take care of the rest. This involves more than simply providing completely safe helicopters, but also supporting our customers every step of the way to achieving safety excellence: improving connected services, tailored training, SMS implementation, innovations in the field of automation and even sharing best practices through our Safety

Roadshows. We are committed to going beyond the regulations whenever possible to win this battle together with you. Safety is what Airbus Helicopters is all about. It is the basic pillar of the confidence our customers have in us. Every day, our teams - whether industry, support or operations - carry out their tasks having in mind that the lives of thousands of passengers and crew members are depending on them to do their jobs well. This is a source of pride for us, driving us to work harder to be the industry benchmark for aviation safety. Even more than a competitive advantage, we see safety as a collaborative one. Only through the joint efforts of manufacturers, regulators, operators and associations will we be able to achieve our common goal - our common denominator. I firmly believe that all accidents can be avoided, and even one accident is already one too many.