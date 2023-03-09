Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:22:10 2023-03-09 am EST
123.74 EUR   -0.19%
03:52aAirbus : Corporate Helicopters refreshes ACH130 Aston Martin Edition with revised range of interior and exterior colours
PU
03:52aAirbus : HCare In-Service contracts prove successful at HAI Heli-Expo
PU
03:12aAirbus : and Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation to develop CityAirbus NextGen?s future medical missions in Norway
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : Corporate Helicopters refreshes ACH130 Aston Martin Edition with revised range of interior and exterior colours

03/09/2023 | 03:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta,Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) has unveiled an eye-catching new range of external liveries and cabin interiors for its ACH130 Aston Martin Edition.

Launched at Heli Expo 2023, the updated selection of colour schemes and finishings reflects the latest thinking of Aston Martin's design team applied to its ultra-luxury sports cars.

Head of Airbus Corporate Helicopters, Frederic Lemos, said: "Our collaboration with Aston Martin has been highly fruitful from the very beginning and now our customers have the opportunity to capitalize on the continuous creativity that has always characterized their output of luxury cars."

Aston Martin's Director of Partnerships, Cathal Loughnane said: "Airbus and Aston Martin is a unique collaboration, which has already created the stunning ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter. Our Design Team is now highly-experienced in applying its automotive design techniques to other mediums, from luxury apartments to fine whiskies and motorcycles to helicopters. The additional liveries and interiors for the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition have been created to capture the essence of both of our brands and I think you will agree that they look incredible."

The refresh features a spectrum of distinctive external schemes illustrating a variety of moods and tastes melded with classic interiors in complementary muted tones and new quilted detailing. External colours range from a timeless grey shade through an understated dark crimson to a highly distinctive green.

The move marks the first updating of the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition since its launch in January 2020, since when it has proved a remarkable sales success worldwide.

The distinctive and stylish helicopter is a special version of the ACH130 featuring a range of interior and exterior designs created by Aston Martin and applied by skilled craftspeople at Airbus Helicopters in the UK at Oxford which has captivated the imagination of helicopter owners who appreciate the thrill of piloting and the pleasure of driving luxury sports cars. The original external and internal design offerings are still available and the helicopter can be seen on stand C2803.

#ACH130 #AstonMartin #AirbusCorporateHelicopters #haiexpo23

Your contact

Kieran Daly

Media Relations Military Aircraft

Phone:+34 689 66 96 61
kieran.daly@airbus.com

Kelsey Young

Airbus Helicopters, Inc

Phone:+1 945-201-8363
kelsey.young@airbus.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 08:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIRBUS SE
03:52aAirbus : Corporate Helicopters refreshes ACH130 Aston Martin Edition with revised range of..
PU
03:52aAirbus : HCare In-Service contracts prove successful at HAI Heli-Expo
PU
03:12aAirbus : and Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation to develop CityAirbus NextGen?s future med..
PU
03/08Airbus' Helicopters Unit Teams Up with Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation to Improve El..
MT
03/08GE's investors seek solutions to renewable energy, supply chain challenges
RE
03/08Global markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
MS
03/08France's Thales sees robust demand after core profit growth in 2022
RE
03/08Airbus : Airbus publishes agenda for 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/08Airbus : STARS air ambulance completes initial fleet renewal with delivery of tenth Airbus..
PU
03/08Airbus : delivers first ACH160 helicopter to The Helicopter Company for operations with Re..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 64 394 M 68 033 M 68 033 M
Net income 2023 4 531 M 4 787 M 4 787 M
Net cash 2023 11 867 M 12 538 M 12 538 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 97 641 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 131 582
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 123,98 €
Average target price 144,58 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE11.67%103 160
BOEING9.15%124 149
TEXTRON INC.3.43%14 883
DASSAULT AVIATION0.95%14 039
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED23.93%4 273
AVICOPTER PLC0.58%3 957