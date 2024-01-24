Airbus: DGA orders 42 H145 helicopters

The French defense procurement agency (DGA) has ordered 42 new H145 helicopters for the French Ministry of the Interior. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2024.



Of these 42 helicopters, 36 are destined for the French rescue and emergency response agency, Sécurité Civile, and 6 will be assigned to the French police and Gendarmerie Nationale.



The contract includes an option for a further 22 H145s for the Gendarmerie Nationale.



' The H145 has already proved its worth to the Sécurité Civile carrying out numerous rescue missions in the difficult mountain environment of the French Alps ' said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.



