Airbus: DGA orders 42 H145 helicopters
Of these 42 helicopters, 36 are destined for the French rescue and emergency response agency, Sécurité Civile, and 6 will be assigned to the French police and Gendarmerie Nationale.
The contract includes an option for a further 22 H145s for the Gendarmerie Nationale.
' The H145 has already proved its worth to the Sécurité Civile carrying out numerous rescue missions in the difficult mountain environment of the French Alps ' said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.
