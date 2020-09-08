Airbus : Dombrovskis given influential trade job at EU executive

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European Commission President
Ursula von der Leyen put former Latvian prime minister Valdis
Dombrovskis in charge of the influential trade portfolio in a
reshuffle forced by the departure of Irishman Phil Hogan.
Von der Leyen also named Mairead McGuinness, a senior member
of the European Parliament, as the new Irish commissioner for
financial services and stability and capital markets.
Dombrovskis, one of three executive vice presidents among
the 27 commissioners, will continue to oversee the European
Union economy and attend Eurogroup meetings of euro zone finance
ministers.
Ireland lost the trade portfolio after Hogan resigned
following allegations he breached COVID-19 health guidelines on
a trip home.
Dombrovskis was already put in temporary charge of trade and
faces a busy next few months as the permanent appointee.
The bloc is locked in difficult negotiations over future
ties with post-Brexit Britain, faces trade tensions with the
United States, pressure to rein in China and a challenge pushing
through a trade accord struck with Brazil and other Mercosur
countries.
Dombrovskis will hope a transatlantic mini-deal that removes
duties on U.S. lobsters can help resolve more
significant differences over aircraft subsidies for Boeing
and Airbus as well as U.S. tariffs on EU steel
and aluminium - all in the run-up to the U.S. election.
The Commission also wants EU members to unite around a new
leader for the World Trade Organization, for which a two-month
selection process began this week, and is seeking to conclude an
overall review of its trade policy.
McGuinness has been an EU lawmaker from Ireland for the
Midlands–North-West constituency since 2004 and has served as
the chamber's deputy head since 2017. She is a member of Fine
Gael.
Dombrovskis and McGuinness are with the centre-right
European People's Party (EPP), the largest grouping in the
European Parliament, which will have to vet both appointments.
