Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
News 
All News

Airbus : Dombrovskis given influential trade job at EU executive

09/08/2020 | 04:52am EDT

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen put former Latvian prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis in charge of the influential trade portfolio in a reshuffle forced by the departure of Irishman Phil Hogan.

Von der Leyen also named Mairead McGuinness, a senior member of the European Parliament, as the new Irish commissioner for financial services and stability and capital markets.

Dombrovskis, one of three executive vice presidents among the 27 commissioners, will continue to oversee the European Union economy and attend Eurogroup meetings of euro zone finance ministers.

Ireland lost the trade portfolio after Hogan resigned following allegations he breached COVID-19 health guidelines on a trip home.

Dombrovskis was already put in temporary charge of trade and faces a busy next few months as the permanent appointee.

The bloc is locked in difficult negotiations over future ties with post-Brexit Britain, faces trade tensions with the United States, pressure to rein in China and a challenge pushing through a trade accord struck with Brazil and other Mercosur countries.

Dombrovskis will hope a transatlantic mini-deal that removes duties on U.S. lobsters can help resolve more significant differences over aircraft subsidies for Boeing and Airbus as well as U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminium - all in the run-up to the U.S. election.

The Commission also wants EU members to unite around a new leader for the World Trade Organization, for which a two-month selection process began this week, and is seeking to conclude an overall review of its trade policy.

McGuinness has been an EU lawmaker from Ireland for the Midlands–North-West constituency since 2004 and has served as the chamber's deputy head since 2017. She is a member of Fine Gael.

Dombrovskis and McGuinness are with the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest grouping in the European Parliament, which will have to vet both appointments. (Reporting by John Chalmers, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska and Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Ed Osmond)

Financials
Sales 2020 47 271 M 55 813 M 55 813 M
Net income 2020 -343 M -405 M -405 M
Net Debt 2020 1 065 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
P/E ratio 2020 -186x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 57 809 M 68 340 M 68 255 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,38 €
Last Close Price 73,77 €
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-43.46%68 340
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.49%96 549
TEXTRON INC.-12.69%8 880
DASSAULT AVIATION-30.85%7 704
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.55.62%5 852
AVICOPTER PLC13.44%4 851
