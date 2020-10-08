Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : EASA approves increased take-off weight variant of the A330-900

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Airbus has achieved certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its latest A330neo product enhancement enabling longer range: the 251 metric tonne Maximum-Take-Off Weight (MTOW) variant of the A330-900. With more range and even better economics, the new variant now offers a significant 650-nautical mile boost in range - or six tonnes more payload - when compared with the A330-900's current 242-tonne version.

This increase in range responds to evolving market needs, enabling airlines to benefit from the unique economics of the A330neo for even longer missions - flying efficiently on routes from 20mn to over 17 hours. It also means that now the A330neo Family offers airlines even more flexibility with a wide range of certified MTOW options, ranging from 200 to 251 tonnes. Corsair will be the first airline to operate this most capable A330neo. With this new A330-900 offering, operators will have the necessary range and capacity to capitalize on longer routes while rationalising their fleets.

François Kubica, A330 Chief Engineer says: 'Airbus is always supporting its customers to find solutions by advancing our products. With the new 251 tonne weight variant the A330neo is more flexible than ever to meet their current and future requirements.'

Overall, the new MTOW option makes the A330-900 the perfect fit for longer trans-Pacific or Asia-Europe routes. The -900 is the longer-fuselage A330neo version, seating 260-300 passengers in a typical three-class cabin configuration. Certification at the new 251 tonne weight for the shorter-fuselage A330-800 - which accommodates 220-260 passengers in a three-class configuration - will take place next year to enable airlines to open up even longer range transpacific routes while delivering the lowest seat-mile cost in its category.

To achieve the 251t capability, Airbus has retained 99% spares commonality, with the MTOW increase achieved through a combination of weight-neutral structural reinforcements and landing gear adaptations. Modifications to the nose and main landing gear have also enabled Airbus engineers to extend their time-before-overhaul (TBO), prolonging the previous 10-year interval to a new 12-year timeframe, thus resulting in significant maintenance savings.

A330neo is now powering the family into the future with its new engine and wing technology to drive a step-change in performance and economics - 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions when compared with the previous generation aircraft. Moreover, by retaining the 'same type rating' and having 95% spares commonality, it can seamlessly fit into any existing A330 fleet, while its new Airspace cabin offers the perfect space for passengers and airlines.

More on A330-900

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 17:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRBUS SE
02:11pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing in talks with Alaska Air for potential 737 MAX order after je..
RE
01:50pAIRBUS : 50 million data points behind feeling confident while sharing cabin spa..
PU
01:50pHYDROGEN IN AVIATION : how close is it?
PU
01:50pAIRBUS : EASA approves increased take-off weight variant of the A330-900
PU
12:44pAirAsia looks to slash fleet with fewer leased planes, orders
RE
08:50aAIRBUS : New strategic sites monitoring solution developed by Airbus and Earthcu..
PU
08:50aAIRBUS : Pléiades Neo set for launch in early 2021
PU
08:50aAIRBUS : ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter wins orders across the world
PU
08:50aAIRBUS : Customers on three continents have signed firm contracts for ...
PU
08:50aAIRBUS : Presentation of the Defence Site Monitoring solution developed by Airbu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 924 M 55 166 M 55 166 M
Net income 2020 -373 M -439 M -439 M
Net Debt 2020 1 299 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
P/E ratio 2020 -151x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 52 237 M 61 384 M 61 412 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,04 €
Last Close Price 66,70 €
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-48.88%61 470
THE BOEING COMPANY-51.03%90 052
TEXTRON INC.-19.91%8 310
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.38%7 397
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.65.27%6 524
AVICOPTER PLC17.40%4 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group