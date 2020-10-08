Airbus : EASA approves increased take-off weight variant of the A330-900

Airbus has achieved certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its latest A330neo product enhancement enabling longer range: the 251 metric tonne Maximum-Take-Off Weight (MTOW) variant of the A330-900. With more range and even better economics, the new variant now offers a significant 650-nautical mile boost in range - or six tonnes more payload - when compared with the A330-900's current 242-tonne version.

This increase in range responds to evolving market needs, enabling airlines to benefit from the unique economics of the A330neo for even longer missions - flying efficiently on routes from 20mn to over 17 hours. It also means that now the A330neo Family offers airlines even more flexibility with a wide range of certified MTOW options, ranging from 200 to 251 tonnes. Corsair will be the first airline to operate this most capable A330neo. With this new A330-900 offering, operators will have the necessary range and capacity to capitalize on longer routes while rationalising their fleets.



François Kubica, A330 Chief Engineer says: 'Airbus is always supporting its customers to find solutions by advancing our products. With the new 251 tonne weight variant the A330neo is more flexible than ever to meet their current and future requirements.'



Overall, the new MTOW option makes the A330-900 the perfect fit for longer trans-Pacific or Asia-Europe routes. The -900 is the longer-fuselage A330neo version, seating 260-300 passengers in a typical three-class cabin configuration. Certification at the new 251 tonne weight for the shorter-fuselage A330-800 - which accommodates 220-260 passengers in a three-class configuration - will take place next year to enable airlines to open up even longer range transpacific routes while delivering the lowest seat-mile cost in its category.



To achieve the 251t capability, Airbus has retained 99% spares commonality, with the MTOW increase achieved through a combination of weight-neutral structural reinforcements and landing gear adaptations. Modifications to the nose and main landing gear have also enabled Airbus engineers to extend their time-before-overhaul (TBO), prolonging the previous 10-year interval to a new 12-year timeframe, thus resulting in significant maintenance savings.



A330neo is now powering the family into the future with its new engine and wing technology to drive a step-change in performance and economics - 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions when compared with the previous generation aircraft. Moreover, by retaining the 'same type rating' and having 95% spares commonality, it can seamlessly fit into any existing A330 fleet, while its new Airspace cabin offers the perfect space for passengers and airlines.

