Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
News 
All News

Airbus : EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with U.S. on aircraft subsidies

02/08/2021 | 05:29pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Envoys from Britain and the European Union on Monday underscored their willingness to negotiate with the new U.S. government to quickly resolve a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies that has triggered tariffs on both sides.

EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told a trade conference the dispute had gone on far too long, and China - which provided 100% subsidies to its aircraft industry - could soon be flooding the global market, which would pose a bigger threat.

He said reaching an agreement and removing tariffs now in place on aircraft built by U.S. planemakers Boeing Co and Europe's Airbus, as well as a range of other goods, would provide a boost to markets and send a strong message to workers in an industry that has been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.48% 93.87 Real-time Quote.4.05%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.93% 211.95 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
