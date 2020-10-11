Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : EU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 08:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbus logo at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais

(Reuters) - The European Union's new trade chief has told the U.S. to withdraw tariffs on more than $7 billion of EU products or face additional duties on exports to Europe, as he urged a settlement to the dispute over Airbus SE and Boeing Co, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. 

Repairing the transatlantic relationship would be EU's top priority, and the U.S. should withdraw its Airbus-related tariffs as a confidence-building measure, the EU's new trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis told https://on.ft.com/2GEqmap the FT.

"Of course, if the US is not withdrawing their tariffs we have no choice but to then introduce our tariffs," he was quoted as saying.

Washington was awarded the right by the World Trade Organization (WTO) last October, to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of annual EU imports in its case against Airbus. Washington then imposed 25% duties on products ranging from single-malt whisky to olives and cheese and 10% tariffs on most European-made Airbus jets.

In mid-February, the U.S. government said it would increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the EU to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels in a nearly 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The EU for its part, has been cleared by the WTO to impose tariffs on U.S. products worth $4 billion to retaliate against subsidies for American planemaker Boeing, sources told Reuters last month, with the award expected to be published within weeks.

Dombrovskis refused to speculate about the impact a Joe Biden presidency might have on the dispute, but told the FT that a more protectionist approach was something that came with the administration of Donald Trump.

"But in any case we will be engaging . . . and trying to bring the US administration back within the framework of multilateralism," he added.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRBUS SE
08:30aAIRBUS : EU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute
RE
10/09AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
10/09Airbus ramps up deliveries in September, seen targeting 500 jets in 2020
RE
10/09AIRBUS : 57 deliveries in September 2020 - 341 deliveries and 300 net orders yea..
PU
10/09AIRBUS : September 2020 commercial aircraft orders & deliveries
PU
10/09AIRBUS : delivers A320 Family MSN10,000 to Middle East Airlines
PU
10/09AIRBUS : Middle East Airlines (MEA) has taken delivery of Airbus' A320 Family ai..
PU
10/08AIRBUS : Onboard emission study shows risk of transmission is very low.
PU
10/08EXCLUSIVE : Boeing in talks with Alaska Airlines for potential 737 MAX order - s..
RE
10/08AIRBUS : 50 million data points behind feeling confident while sharing cabin spa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 924 M 55 511 M 55 511 M
Net income 2020 -373 M -442 M -442 M
Net Debt 2020 1 299 M 1 536 M 1 536 M
P/E ratio 2020 -151x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 52 300 M 61 798 M 61 871 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,04 €
Last Close Price 66,78 €
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-48.82%61 798
THE BOEING COMPANY-48.43%94 449
TEXTRON INC.-17.00%8 383
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.13%7 458
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.68.88%6 762
AVICOPTER PLC18.68%4 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group