Airbus: EVA Air places firm order for 33 aircraft
The airline thus becomes the latest global carrier to select the A350-1000 for its future long-haul requirements.
We selected the Airbus aircraft after a thorough evaluation of the different models in each market segment. In both size categories, we selected the most modern and fuel-efficient types, offering the highest levels of passenger comfort', commented Clay Sun, President of EVA Air.
