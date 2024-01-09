Airbus has announced that Taiwan's EVA Air has finalized a firm order for 18 long-haul A350-1000 and 15 single-aisle A321neo aircraft.

The airline thus becomes the latest global carrier to select the A350-1000 for its future long-haul requirements.

We selected the Airbus aircraft after a thorough evaluation of the different models in each market segment. In both size categories, we selected the most modern and fuel-efficient types, offering the highest levels of passenger comfort', commented Clay Sun, President of EVA Air.




