Airbus : Etihad flags more cabin crew job cuts, Airbus A380s grounded

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways told cabin crew on
Wednesday there would be layoffs this week, an internal email
showed, and a company source said the airline's Airbus
A380 superjumbos have been parked "indefinitely" after a slower
than expected recovery in demand.
In the internal email seen by Reuters, cabin crew were told
those affected would be notified within 24 hours, without saying
how many would lose their jobs.
The notice was sent out two days after a letter gave pilots
at the Abu Dhabi state carrier similar news.
Etihad has already cut jobs and salaries as its losses
widened this year.
Staff were told in the email that Etihad believes it will
become a much smaller airline as air travel demand has not
recovered quickly enough, leaving the carrier with a larger
workforce than needed.
A company source said up to 1,000 cabin crew job cuts are
expected, including senior cabin staff and cabin managers.
The airline employed around 4,800 cabin crew as of February.
In a second email sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters,
Etihad told the remaining staff it still has a surplus of cabin
crew. However, the airline will manage that with an unpaid leave
programme, it added.
The source said that Chief Executive Tony Douglas had told
staff its A380s would continue to be parked "indefinitely".
They have been grounded since March because the pandemic has
greatly reduced air travel demand.
An Etihad spokeswoman told Reuters the A380s would remain
grounded unless demand increased sufficiently. She did not
respond to questions about the planned job losses.
The International Air Transport Association has said that
inconsistent border rules have hampered the airline industry's
recovery, making it difficult for airlines to plan.
A new wave of infections and lockdowns across Europe and
elsewhere has added to the uncertainty for the aviation industry
as it faces its worst ever crisis.
Etihad this week said it would push ahead with plans to
shrink the airline into a mid-sized carrier concentrating on its
wide-body fleet, raising questions about the future of its 30
narrow-body Airbus A320 jets.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Additional reporting by
Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jane Merriman and Barbara Lewis)