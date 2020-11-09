Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Etihad warns pilots of immediate job cuts as pandemic crisis continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 07:38am EST

(Corrects, in paragraph 12, day Etihad announced it was going ahead with plans to be a mid-sized carrier to Sunday, not Monday)

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has warned pilots of immediate compulsory layoffs this week as demand for air travel fails to recover as quickly as expected from the coronavirus crisis.

The warning in a letter to pilots, seen by Reuters, comes a day after the state airline said it was pushing on with plans to shrink to a mid-sized carrier.

"The hard reality is that, despite all hopes, our industry is simply not recovering quick enough and we will continue to be a much smaller airline for some time," pilots were told in an email distributed on Monday.

"Based on all these factors, it has become clear that we have no choice but to further reduce our workforce."

An Etihad spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Etihad employed nearly 2,000 pilots as of February, according to its website. Sources have said hundreds of staff, including some pilots, had been laid off before the latest cuts.

Pilots were told in the email that "a variety of other options" tried by the airline were not enough to keep the business strong and that its current workforce was "simply too large."

Affected pilots would be notified within 24 hours, it said, without saying how many would lose their jobs.

The group representing most of the world’s airlines, the International Air Transport Association, has consistently said that air traffic had failed to recover as quickly as expected.

A new wave of infections and lockdowns across Europe and elsewhere has cast further uncertainty for the aviation industry as it faces its worst ever crisis.

IATA says inconsistent border rules are hampering the recovery, making it difficult for airlines to plan ahead.

Etihad on Sunday said it was continuing to scale down the airline's operations and that it would become a mid-sized, full service carrier concentrating on its wide-body fleet.

It was not immediately clear whether that meant it would shrink its fleet of 30 Airbus narrow-body A320 jets.

Etihad has said it may retire its 10 Airbus superjumbo A380s due to the pandemic.

Chief Executive Tony Douglas in April said the airline had full support of its owner, the government of Abu Dhabi. Etihad has not said if it has received any state assistance.

Most of its employees are foreigners and not eligible for government benefits in the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRBUS SE
07:38aAIRBUS : Etihad warns pilots of immediate job cuts as pandemic crisis continues
RE
05:45aEU holds 'great expectations' for president-elect Biden in trade
RE
05:45aBiden Is Expected to Review Trump's Trade Tariffs
DJ
05:21aTIMELINE : Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival
RE
11/08AIRBUS : Abu Dhabi's Etihad announces departure of several senior execs
RE
11/07China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery
RE
11/06EU set to impose tariffs on $4 billion U.S. goods next week
RE
11/06Airbus in tussle over jet deliveries to China - sources
RE
11/06Airbus in tussle over jet deliveries to China - sources
RE
11/06Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near-2019 level
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 417 M 53 926 M 53 926 M
Net income 2020 -1 531 M -1 818 M -1 818 M
Net Debt 2020 277 M 329 M 329 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,4x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 54 854 M 65 209 M 65 131 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,18 €
Last Close Price 70,00 €
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-46.35%65 209
THE BOEING COMPANY-51.58%89 049
TEXTRON INC.-12.94%8 887
DASSAULT AVIATION-34.44%7 582
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.54.18%6 251
AVICOPTER PLC8.36%4 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group