Airbus : Etihad warns pilots of immediate job cuts as pandemic crisis continues

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has
warned pilots of immediate compulsory layoffs this week as
demand for air travel fails to recover as quickly as expected
from the coronavirus crisis.
The warning in a letter to pilots, seen by Reuters, comes a
day after the state airline said it was pushing on with plans to
shrink to a mid-sized carrier.
"The hard reality is that, despite all hopes, our industry
is simply not recovering quick enough and we will continue to be
a much smaller airline for some time," pilots were told in an
email distributed on Monday.
"Based on all these factors, it has become clear that we
have no choice but to further reduce our workforce."
An Etihad spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an
emailed request for comment.
Etihad employed nearly 2,000 pilots as of February,
according to its website. Sources have said hundreds of staff,
including some pilots, had been laid off before the latest cuts.
Pilots were told in the email that "a variety of other
options" tried by the airline were not enough to keep the
business strong and that its current workforce was "simply too
large."
Affected pilots would be notified within 24 hours, it said,
without saying how many would lose their jobs.
The group representing most of the world’s airlines, the
International Air Transport Association, has consistently said
that air traffic had failed to recover as quickly as expected.
A new wave of infections and lockdowns across Europe and
elsewhere has cast further uncertainty for the aviation industry
as it faces its worst ever crisis.
IATA says inconsistent border rules are hampering the
recovery, making it difficult for airlines to plan ahead.
Etihad on Sunday said it was continuing to scale down the
airline's operations and that it would become a mid-sized, full
service carrier concentrating on its wide-body fleet.
It was not immediately clear whether that meant it would
shrink its fleet of 30 Airbus narrow-body A320 jets.
Etihad has said it may retire its 10 Airbus superjumbo A380s
due to the pandemic.
Chief Executive Tony Douglas in April said the airline had
full support of its owner, the government of Abu Dhabi. Etihad
has not said if it has received any state assistance.
Most of its employees are foreigners and not eligible for
government benefits in the United Arab Emirates.
