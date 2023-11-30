Airbus: Eurofighter EKs in the pipeline for Germany

Airbus announces that, following recent parliamentary approval by the German budget committee, it will equip 15 German Eurofighters for electronic combat, officially giving birth to the Eurofighter EK (Electronic Combat).



The pan-European aircraft manufacturer will equip these aircraft with a transmitter location and self-protection system from Saab, as well as 'AARGM' anti-radar missiles from US company Northrop Grumman.



Airbus is currently working with the German authorities on a detailed schedule for this project. The Eurofighter EK is scheduled for NATO certification by 2030, after which it will replace the Tornado in the SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defence) role.



