    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
04/05 04:41:51 am EDT
108.22 EUR   -1.71%
Airbus : Eurowings receives its first A320neo

04/05/2022 | 04:28am EDT
Toulouse, 05 April 2022 - Eurowings has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo aircraft featuring the new Airspace cabin design.

Eurowings is a long standing all Airbus operator with 75 Airbus A320 Family Aircraft on its European network.

The Airbus Airspace cabin brings the award-winning widebody passenger experience to the single-aisle market, elevating comfort, ambience and services to the next level. Unique and customizable lighting sets the right ambience throughout all phases of flight, optimizing passenger relaxation in the quietest cabin in its class. Airspace XL binsfor 60% more bags, redesigned sidewall panels maximize personal space. Airspace also offers hygienic space and antimicrobial surfaces in all lavatories.

The A320neo Family is the most successful aircraft family ever with an operational reliability at 99,7 %. The A320neo provides operators with a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, thanks to latest technologies as new generation engines and Sharklet wing tip devices. The Airbus' A320neo Family offers unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus' 18-inch wide seats in economy as standard.

At the end of February 2022, the A320neo Family had received nearly 7,900 orders from over 125 customers worldwide.

#Airbus #Eurowings #A320neo

Your contact

Heidi Carpenter

External Communications - Airbus Commercial Aircraft

Phone: +33 6 07 25 64 88
heidi.carpenter@airbus.com

Heiko Stolzke

External Communications - Airbus Commercial Aircraft

Phone: +49 151 4615 0714
heiko.stolzke@airbus.com

Airbus Press releases

Register to receive Airbus' latest press releases

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 59 311 M 65 198 M 65 198 M
Net income 2022 4 095 M 4 502 M 4 502 M
Net cash 2022 8 276 M 9 098 M 9 098 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 86 498 M 95 084 M 95 084 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 123 776
Free-Float 74,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 110,10 €
Average target price 147,79 €
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-2.01%95 084
THE BOEING COMPANY-5.25%112 622
TEXTRON INC.-5.40%15 799
DASSAULT AVIATION53.79%13 165
AVICOPTER PLC-38.22%4 596
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-18.18%4 341