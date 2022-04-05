Airbus : Eurowings receives its first A320neo

Toulouse, 05 April 2022 - Eurowings has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo aircraft featuring the new Airspace cabin design.

Eurowings is a long standing all Airbus operator with 75 Airbus A320 Family Aircraft on its European network.

The Airbus Airspace cabin brings the award-winning widebody passenger experience to the single-aisle market, elevating comfort, ambience and services to the next level. Unique and customizable lighting sets the right ambience throughout all phases of flight, optimizing passenger relaxation in the quietest cabin in its class. Airspace XL binsfor 60% more bags, redesigned sidewall panels maximize personal space. Airspace also offers hygienic space and antimicrobial surfaces in all lavatories.

The A320neo Family is the most successful aircraft family ever with an operational reliability at 99,7 %. The A320neo provides operators with a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, thanks to latest technologies as new generation engines and Sharklet wing tip devices. The Airbus' A320neo Family offers unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus' 18-inch wide seats in economy as standard.

At the end of February 2022, the A320neo Family had received nearly 7,900 orders from over 125 customers worldwide.