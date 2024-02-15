By Mauro Orru

Airbus posted higher fourth-quarter revenue and said it expects to deliver more planes to customers this year than in 2023, even as supply-chain hurdles persist.

The European plane maker said Thursday that it expects about 800 commercial aircraft deliveries this year, above the 720 target Airbus set for 2023 and more than the 735 planes it delivered.

The group is expected to dispatch 813 jets in 2024, according to consensus estimates by Visible Alpha.

