Airbus posted higher fourth-quarter revenue and said it expects to deliver more planes to customers this year than in 2023, even as supply-chain hurdles persist.

The European plane maker said Thursday that it anticipates about 800 commercial aircraft deliveries this year, above the 720 target Airbus set for 2023 and more than the 735 planes it delivered. The group is expected to dispatch 813 jets in 2024, according to consensus estimates by Visible Alpha.

The company posted revenue of 22.89 billion euros ($24.56 billion) for the fourth quarter, up 11% from a year earlier.

Net profit fell 13% to EUR1.46 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest and taxes--Airbus's preferred measure of profitability--climbed 3% to EUR2.21 billion. Airbus said it will propose a 2023 dividend of EUR1.80 a share and a special dividend of EUR1.00 a share at its annual general meeting on April 10. The group paid a EUR1.80 a share dividend for 2022.

Analysts had expected net profit of EUR1.59 billion and adjusted EBIT of EUR2.27 billion on revenue of EUR22.47 billion, according to a market consensus provided by the company based on estimates from 26 analysts.

For 2024, Airbus said it expects adjusted EBIT between EUR6.5 billion and EUR7 billion. Free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions and customer financing--a closely watched metric by analysts and investors--is projected at around EUR4 billion.

