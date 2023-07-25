Szolnok - The Hungarian Defence Forces have received the first two of 16 H225M multi-purpose helicopters on schedule. The helicopter was officially handed over at Szolnok Airbase by Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.



"I am very happy that we have delivered the first H225Ms to Hungary today," said Bruno Even. "The Defence Forces are receiving a combat-proven, multi-role platform, which is the latest version of a very successful helicopter family. Together with the light twin engine H145M, which is already in operation, Hungary now has a modern helicopter fleet that can fly a broad range of military missions, and we are proud that they decided our helicopters were the right choice for their extremely important operations."



Additionally, Airbus is also providing an extensive training and support package to ensure the highest level of operational availability.



The H225Ms selected by Hungary are equipped with state-of-the-art communication capabilities and will be used for transport, combat search and rescue, and special operations missions. Its advanced avionics and four axis autopilot, exceptional range and payload capacities, combined with a large cabin designed to carry up to 24 troops and powerful air- to-ground and air-to-surface armament as well as electronic warfare systems allow the H225M to carry out the most demanding missions. The helicopter has an all-weather capability supported by its night vision goggle compatibility.



A part of the Hungarian H225M fleet will be fitted with the HForce weapon management system, adding air support capabilities thus creating further communality with the Hungarian H145M fleet also equipped with HForce. Flight trials have recently been conducted in Hungary as part of the integration of a gun pod and rocket launchers on the Hungarian H225M.

A member of the multi-role Super Puma family of helicopters, this military variant is currently operational in France, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Kuwait, and Singapore.

