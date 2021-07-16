Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Airbus : Flyadeal receives all new Airbus A320neo

07/16/2021 | 11:07pm EDT
Toulouse, 16 July 2021 - flyadeal, the low-cost Jeddah-based airline owned by Saudi Arabian Airlines, has taken delivery of a brand new A320neo, the first out of 30 to be delivered in the next 3 years.

The aircraft is the first out of 65 A320neo family aircraft ordered by Saudi Arabian Airline at the Paris Airshow 2019, and will join flyadeal's all Airbus fleet.

Powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, the A320neo will offer flyadeal outstanding operational, economic and environmental performance.

flyadeal's A320neo is configured with 186 seats in a comfortable all economy class layout. Passengers onboard the aircraft will benefit from the widest cabin of any single-aisle aircraft in the sky, as well as the latest cabin feature offering optimum passenger comfort.

The A320neo is the ideal aircraft for flyadeal to grow and expand its domestic and regional network. Demonstrating the operational flexibility of the A320neo, the aircraft will allow the airline to efficiently enhance its operations to additional networks and foster closer links with countries across the region and beyond.

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and aerodynamics, which together deliver 20% in fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation Airbus aircraft. The A320neo Family has received more than 7,400 orders from over 120 customers.

@Airbus @flyadeal #A320neo #Saudia

For more information about the A320neo, please click here

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 03:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 024 M 61 414 M 61 414 M
Net income 2021 1 768 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
Net cash 2021 5 044 M 5 955 M 5 955 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,0x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 86 917 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 110,64 €
Average target price 127,11 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE23.23%103 507
THE BOEING COMPANY4.06%145 255
TEXTRON INC.38.42%15 165
DASSAULT AVIATION6.97%10 348
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-13.45%6 210
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.99%5 464