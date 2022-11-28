Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-11-28 am EST
107.36 EUR   -5.68%
12:40pAirbus : For Air Defenders - Airbus Defence and Space produces 2,000th target drone
PU
10:31aAirbus faces growing end-year jet delivery crunch -sources
RE
08:43aSaudi Arabia announces plans for six-runway hub airport in Riyadh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Airbus : For Air Defenders - Airbus Defence and Space produces 2,000th target drone

11/28/2022 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Friedrichshafen, 28 November 2022-For more than 20 years, Air Defenders around the world have been training with Airbus Defence and Space target drones - ensuring that their countries' air defences work when it counts. Airbus' Target Systems & Services has now produced its 2,000th drone in Friedrichshafen.

The unmanned aerial system with the serial number 2,000, a Do-DT45, will be used in a military exercise at the training ground of Airbus partner Andøya Space Defence in Norway. There, it will be launched by an Airbus team via ramp, accelerate to up to 440 knots (814 km/h) and climb to 25,000 feet (7,620 metres) depending on the requirements.

In the air, the Do-DT45 can then simulate a range of threats such as: fighter jets, drones or cruise missiles, which customers can engage in with live fire. The operation does not pose any risk: Andøya Space Defence's training site is a restricted area; the remains of the target drone are disposed of properly.

"The current volatile world situation shows that a functioning air defence is more important than ever," said Frank Härtel, Head of Target Systems & Services at Airbus Defence and Space in Friedrichshafen. "In this respect, we make our contribution to a safer world out of deepest conviction: With our aerial target drones and services, Air Defenders can prepare themselves in case of threats and save lives."

Airbus Defence and Space Target Systems & Services - The Portfolio

In addition to the Do-DT45, the Target Systems & Services solution portfolio also includes the Do-DT55 (simulates anti-radar missiles), HT05 (simulates combat helicopters) and Do-DT25 (simulates fighter jets, drones and cruise missiles). Customers are armed forces from all over the world who use the flight target display as a full service. The Target Systems & Services team brings material and personnel to the site, sets up launchers and ground control stations and gets the drones ready for take-off. The flights are planned and carried out according to the customer's requests.

Do-DT drones are not only used as target drones. Equipped with sensors and data links, they can also be used to test the interaction of unmanned and manned aircraft for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS)or technologies for autonomous air-to-air refuelling.

More information about Target Systems & Services is available here.

#DefenceMatters #TargetDrones #MuM-T #FCAS

Your contact

Christian Dörr

External Communications - Airbus Defence

Phone: +49 170 560 2668
christian.doerr@airbus.com
Airbus Press releases

Register to receive Airbus' latest press releases

Attachments

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 17:39:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRBUS SE
12:40pAirbus : For Air Defenders - Airbus Defence and Space produces 2,000th target drone
PU
10:31aAirbus faces growing end-year jet delivery crunch -sources
RE
08:43aSaudi Arabia announces plans for six-runway hub airport in Riyadh
RE
07:23aRolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
RE
04:45aAirbus : Summit to take place on 30 November and 1 December 2022
PU
03:58aChina's COVID protests weigh on European shares; Airbus tumbles
RE
11/27Airbus' 2023 Deliveries Hit By Supply Chain, Labor Disruptions
MT
11/27UK Parliamentary Committee to Question Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing on Aviation Procurem..
MT
11/27Airbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
11/25Airbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 215 M 61 573 M 61 573 M
Net income 2022 3 947 M 4 104 M 4 104 M
Net cash 2022 8 989 M 9 347 M 9 347 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 89 632 M 93 201 M 93 201 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 113,82 €
Average target price 148,73 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE1.30%93 201
BOEING-11.40%106 300
TEXTRON INC.-7.41%14 923
DASSAULT AVIATION60.95%13 229
AVICOPTER PLC-43.54%3 727
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-36.55%3 374