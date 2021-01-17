Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

Airbus : France wants suspension of 'poisonous' U.S.-Europe trade spat

01/17/2021
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union and the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden should suspend a trade dispute to give themselves time to find common ground, France's foreign minister said in remarks published on Sunday.

"The issue that's poisoning everyone is that of the price escalation and taxes on steel, digital technology, Airbus and more particularly our wine sector," Jean-Yves Le Drian told Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview.

He said he hoped the sides could find a way to settle the dispute. "It may take time, but in the meantime, we can always order a moratorium," he added.

At the end of December the United States moved to boost tariffs on French and German aircraft parts, wines and other spirits in the Boeing-Airbus subsidy dispute, but the bloc decided to hold off on retaliation for now.

The EU is planning to present a World Trade Organization reform proposal in February and is willing to consider reforms to restrain the judicial authority of the WTO's dispute-settlement body.

The United States has for years complained that the WTO Appellate Body makes unjustified new trade rules in its decisions and has blocked the appointment of new judges to stop this, rendering the body inoperable.

The Trump administration, which leaves office on Wednesday, had threatened to impose tariffs on French cosmetics, handbags and other goods in retaliation for France's digital services tax, which it said discriminated against U.S. tech firms.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
AIRBUS SE -0.75% 92.55 Real-time Quote.3.09%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.66% 204.32 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 742 M 56 440 M 56 440 M
Net income 2020 -1 537 M -1 856 M -1 856 M
Net cash 2020 1 264 M 1 526 M 1 526 M
P/E ratio 2020 -49,6x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 72 490 M 87 644 M 87 531 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 134 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
AIRBUS SE3.09%87 644
THE BOEING COMPANY-1.94%115 345
TEXTRON INC.3.85%11 201
DASSAULT AVIATION0.61%9 073
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.6.99%7 302
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED32.16%7 111
