    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Airbus : Frontier Airlines selects Skywise Health Monitoring as future fleet performance tool

10/14/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
● Skywise Health Monitoring to be deployed on 111 Frontier Airlines aircraft

● Digital Services continue its growth in North America

Toulouse, 14 October 2021 - Frontier Airlines has become the latest North American operator to adopt Skywise Health Monitoring as its key future fleet performance tool under a five year contract covering 111 single-aisle aircraft.

Launched in 2019, Skywise Health Monitoring (SHM) gathers live diagnostic feeds from the aircraft through its ACARS* link to the airline's information system.

Frontier will use the solution for its A320 Family fleet. Airbus' SHM will support the airline's maintenance and engineering teams by enabling real-time management of aircraft events and troubleshooting. This will help the airline in identifying, prioritising, analysing and handling in-service events, enabling quicker decision-making and minimising AOG risks.

Using the power of the Skywise aviation data platform, SHM collates and centralises the alerts, flight-deck effects, maintenance messages etc., prioritises them, correlates any faults with the relevant troubleshooting procedures, highlights operational impacts, provides the maintenance history of the system (from the logbook and MIS** information collected through Skywise Core and stored in the data lake), allowing effective tracking of the alerts.

Overall, SHM saves airlines time and decreases the cost of unscheduled maintenance. Natively interfaced with Skywise Predictive Maintenance (SPM) and Skywise Reliability (SR) to provide an integrated user experience, and also ready to harness the new on-board Flight Operations and Maintenance Exchanger ("FOMAX") data router which can capture over 20,000 real-time aircraft parameters, SHM enables end-to-end unscheduled event management/fixes, for example by anticipating tools and parts' availability closest to the aircraft.

*ACARS (Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System)

**MIS (Maintenance Information System)

For more information about Skywise, please click here

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 03:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 817 M 61 305 M 61 305 M
Net income 2021 2 868 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
Net cash 2021 5 776 M 6 704 M 6 704 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 89 076 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 113,36 €
Average target price 139,23 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE26.26%102 146
THE BOEING COMPANY3.61%129 997
TEXTRON INC.48.02%16 035
DASSAULT AVIATION SA3.85%8 956
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.21.22%7 955
AVICOPTER PLC-9.78%4 952