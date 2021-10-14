Airbus : Frontier Airlines selects Skywise Health Monitoring as future fleet performance tool

● Skywise Health Monitoring to be deployed on 111 Frontier Airlines aircraft



● Digital Services continue its growth in North America

Toulouse, 14 October 2021 - Frontier Airlines has become the latest North American operator to adopt Skywise Health Monitoring as its key future fleet performance tool under a five year contract covering 111 single-aisle aircraft.



Launched in 2019, Skywise Health Monitoring (SHM) gathers live diagnostic feeds from the aircraft through its ACARS* link to the airline's information system.

Frontier will use the solution for its A320 Family fleet. Airbus' SHM will support the airline's maintenance and engineering teams by enabling real-time management of aircraft events and troubleshooting. This will help the airline in identifying, prioritising, analysing and handling in-service events, enabling quicker decision-making and minimising AOG risks.

Using the power of the Skywise aviation data platform, SHM collates and centralises the alerts, flight-deck effects, maintenance messages etc., prioritises them, correlates any faults with the relevant troubleshooting procedures, highlights operational impacts, provides the maintenance history of the system (from the logbook and MIS** information collected through Skywise Core and stored in the data lake), allowing effective tracking of the alerts.

Overall, SHM saves airlines time and decreases the cost of unscheduled maintenance. Natively interfaced with Skywise Predictive Maintenance (SPM) and Skywise Reliability (SR) to provide an integrated user experience, and also ready to harness the new on-board Flight Operations and Maintenance Exchanger ("FOMAX") data router which can capture over 20,000 real-time aircraft parameters, SHM enables end-to-end unscheduled event management/fixes, for example by anticipating tools and parts' availability closest to the aircraft.

*ACARS (Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System)

**MIS (Maintenance Information System)

@Airbus @FlyFrontier #AirbusServices #SHM #Skywise

For more information about Skywise, please click here