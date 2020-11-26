Log in
Airbus : Germany Orders 31 NH90s From Airbus, Leonardo, Fokker Group for EUR2.7 Billion -- Update

11/26/2020 | 10:42am EST
(Adds details of order, including value.)

By Mauro Orru and Joshua Stein

The Bundeswehr, Germany's federal defense forces, ordered 31 NH90 helicopters for the navy's shipborne operations from NHIndustries for 2.7 billion euros ($3.22 billion), a spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense told Dow Jones Thursday.

The new Sea Tiger helicopters from NHIndustries --wholly owned by Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters and Fokker-- are set to replace the German navy's Sea Lynx Mk88A fleet, which entered service in 1981.

The Sea Tiger is equipped with an active dipping sonar, passive sonar buoys, and weapons such as torpedoes and missiles, Airbus Helicopters said in a statement, noting shipborne Sea Tigers missions include engaging targets above and below the surface.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94 and Joshua Stein at joshua.stein@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-20 1041ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.10% 89.6 Real-time Quote.-29.87%
LEONARDO S.P.A. -2.15% 6.086 Delayed Quote.-40.48%
