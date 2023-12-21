By Andrea Figueras

Airbus received an order by the Spanish Ministry of Defense for 16 military aircraft for an amount of 1.695 billion euros ($1.85 billion).

The deal is for Airbus C295 aircraft configured for Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Maritime Surveillance Aircraft, the French plane maker said late Wednesday.

With the order, the country will be able to strengthen its national anti-submarine warfare capability and boost its surveillance, reconnaissance and search-and-rescue units, the company said.

The contract also comprises training systems and an initial logistics support package, Airbus said.

The aircraft will be assembled at Airbus' military facilities in Seville, the company said. "The aircraft will be fully designed and manufactured in Spain, fostering the national industrial defence footprint and sovereignty," said Chief Executive of Airbus Defence and Space Mike Schoellhorn.

