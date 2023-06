By Mauro Orru



Airbus said it haS received orders for 30 new A320neo aircraft from Saudi air carrier flynas, part of plans to expand its fleet with fuel-efficient, single-aisle aircraft.

The European plane maker made the announcement on Monday after signing an agreement at the Paris Air Show trade event, though it didn't disclose financial details.

