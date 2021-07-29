Airbus Gets A330neo Aircraft Order From Germany's Condor

By Olivia Bugault
Airbus SE said Thursday it has signed an agreement with German airline Condor for 16 A330neo wide-body aircraft.
Under the deal--which was announced by the airline on Wednesday--Condor will buy seven of these planes and intend to lease a further nine, the European plane maker said.
"The first aircraft is expected in autumn 2022, whilst the replacement of the entire long-haul fleet is scheduled to be completed by mid-2024," Condor said Wednesday.
