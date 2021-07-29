Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/29 04:58:20 am
119.72 EUR   +3.83%
04:57aAIRBUS : Airbus reports Half-Year (H1) 2021 results
PU
04:49aEurostoxx 50 : Earnings cheer lifts European stocks to new highs
RE
04:47aAirbus Gets A330neo Aircraft Order From Germany's Condor
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus Gets A330neo Aircraft Order From Germany's Condor

07/29/2021 | 04:47am EDT
By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE said Thursday it has signed an agreement with German airline Condor for 16 A330neo wide-body aircraft.

Under the deal--which was announced by the airline on Wednesday--Condor will buy seven of these planes and intend to lease a further nine, the European plane maker said.

"The first aircraft is expected in autumn 2022, whilst the replacement of the entire long-haul fleet is scheduled to be completed by mid-2024," Condor said Wednesday.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 0447ET

